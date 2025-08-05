Kajol Birthday Special: 8 Elegant Looks For A Stylish Raksha Bandhan 2025

1. Radiant Mustard Yellow Salwar Suit: This fit worn by Kajol will definitely bring sunshine to the celebrations. It perfectly blends tradition and modern charm. This festive outfit featured a straight-cut kurta with subtle zari embroidery, paired beautifully with a classic Patiala salwar. The actress wore an elegant dupatta that was adorned with delicate motifs. The look was completed with strappy golden heels and statement earrings, adding a graceful touch to the traditional ensemble. Kajol’s yellow suit is a perfect Raksha Bandhan outfit idea for women who want to keep it elegant yet festive. The warm hue not only radiates warmth but also complements the joyous spirit of the celebration. (Image Source: Instagram/@kajol)