Festive Vibes At Home: Furniture Décor Ideas For Navratri Night

This Navratri, being strategic in your home decoration will be beneficial for the celebration, especially with the placing of furniture, which should balance elegance and spiritual vibes.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Décor Ideas For Navratri Night

1/8
Create a Dedicated Puja Space: In the living room or at the entrance, a small space can be reserved for placing the photo or idol of the Goddess, Durga. An uncluttered, well lit, and simple wooden or metal crafted pooja mandap with the goddess embellished in the centerpiece can be a lovely addition. The mandap should also allow space for some basic offerings of flowers, incense and even a lamp. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Create a Dedicated Puja Space: In the living room or at the entrance, a small space can be reserved for placing the photo or idol of the Goddess, Durga. An uncluttered, well lit, and simple wooden or metal crafted pooja mandap with the goddess embellished in the centerpiece can be a lovely addition. The mandap should also allow space for some basic offerings of flowers, incense and even a lamp. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
2/8
Use Festive Lighting: Fairy lights and traditional diyas go a long way in enhancing the ambience of the festival. Soft yellow or multi-color lights can be used as LED lights to illuminate decorations on furniture such as shelves as well as the pooja area. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Use Festive Lighting: Fairy lights and traditional diyas go a long way in enhancing the ambience of the festival. Soft yellow or multi-color lights can be used as LED lights to illuminate decorations on furniture such as shelves as well as the pooja area. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
3/8
Vibrant Cushions and Throws: Add bright pillows and embroidered throw blankets onto your chaises and chairs. Red, orange, green and yellow encase themes and bring an energetic aura of Navratri while adding warmth and comfort to your home. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Vibrant Cushions and Throws: Add bright pillows and embroidered throw blankets onto your chaises and chairs. Red, orange, green and yellow encase themes and bring an energetic aura of Navratri while adding warmth and comfort to your home. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
4/8
Rangoli and Low Seating Arrangements: Use bright powders and traditional designs to make beautiful rangoli at the entrance or in the puja area. Combine the design with low wooden seating or on the floor with inviting poufs to offer guests a place to gather for aarti or bhajans, fostering greater community. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Rangoli and Low Seating Arrangements: Use bright powders and traditional designs to make beautiful rangoli at the entrance or in the puja area. Combine the design with low wooden seating or on the floor with inviting poufs to offer guests a place to gather for aarti or bhajans, fostering greater community. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
5/8
Minimalist Furniture Placement: Dividing your furniture and maintaining free spaces helps improve the movement of positive, free flowing energy. Separate a chair or two and other larger furniture to the perimeters to maintain the centre for rituals and dances, like Garba and Dandiya. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Minimalist Furniture Placement: Dividing your furniture and maintaining free spaces helps improve the movement of positive, free flowing energy. Separate a chair or two and other larger furniture to the perimeters to maintain the centre for rituals and dances, like Garba and Dandiya. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
6/8
Floral Décor on Furniture: Fresh flowers beautify the Navratri displays. Decorate the pooja mandaps, along with the tabletops and shelves, with strings of fresh marigolds rosettes and jasmine. For additional simplicity beautied with taste, place small vases with single stems on coffee or side tables. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Floral Décor on Furniture: Fresh flowers beautify the Navratri displays. Decorate the pooja mandaps, along with the tabletops and shelves, with strings of fresh marigolds rosettes and jasmine. For additional simplicity beautied with taste, place small vases with single stems on coffee or side tables. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
7/8
Incorporate Traditional Textures: Lighter wooden furniture with finishes or delicate carvings boosts the festive look, instead of flushing it. Matched with handwoven mats and complemented with brass or copper vessels and traditional artifacts, the setting becomes both authentic and delightful. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Incorporate Traditional Textures: Lighter wooden furniture with finishes or delicate carvings boosts the festive look, instead of flushing it. Matched with handwoven mats and complemented with brass or copper vessels and traditional artifacts, the setting becomes both authentic and delightful. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
8/8
Inputs By: Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO,Saraf Furniture (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO,Saraf Furniture (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Decor Tips Festive Decor Furniture Décor Ideas Décor Ideas For Navratri Night Navratri Decor Ideas

