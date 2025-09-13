Festive Vibes At Home: Furniture Décor Ideas For Navratri Night

Create a Dedicated Puja Space: In the living room or at the entrance, a small space can be reserved for placing the photo or idol of the Goddess, Durga. An uncluttered, well lit, and simple wooden or metal crafted pooja mandap with the goddess embellished in the centerpiece can be a lovely addition. The mandap should also allow space for some basic offerings of flowers, incense and even a lamp. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)