Explorer
Festive Vibes At Home: Furniture Décor Ideas For Navratri Night
This Navratri, being strategic in your home decoration will be beneficial for the celebration, especially with the placing of furniture, which should balance elegance and spiritual vibes.
Décor Ideas For Navratri Night
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:07 PM (IST)
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Bollywood Divas Inspired Lehenga To Try During Durga Puja
Lifestyle
9 Photos
9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Ethnic Outfits Inspired By Karisma Kapoor For The Festivity
Lifestyle
8 Photos
Reem Sameer Shaikh Birthday Special: 8 Gorgeous Ethnic Styles To Inspire Festive Fashion
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
Advertisement
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Opinion