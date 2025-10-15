Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyleDiwali 2025: Beautiful Floral Decor Ideas To Elevate Your Home Vibe This Festive Season

Diwali 2025: Beautiful Floral Decor Ideas To Elevate Your Home Vibe This Festive Season

This Diwali, let flowers complete your décor. There is no garland too simple, no flower rangoli too extravagant, no arrangement too imperfect. Let the flowers speak.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
This Diwali, let flowers complete your décor. There is no garland too simple, no flower rangoli too extravagant, no arrangement too imperfect. Let the flowers speak.

Diwali 2025

1/8
Create a Beautiful Flower Rangoli: Instead of colours, a rangoli can use the petals of marigold, rose, and jasmine. You can create beautiful patterns and polishes using your petals in different colors. For festive flair, encircle the rangoli with diyas. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Create a Beautiful Flower Rangoli: Instead of colours, a rangoli can use the petals of marigold, rose, and jasmine. You can create beautiful patterns and polishes using your petals in different colors. For festive flair, encircle the rangoli with diyas. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
2/8
Use Floral Torans And Garlands: Welcome your guests with a toran of marigold and mango leaves or jasmine that can be hung at the entrance or windows. Floral garlands create a warm traditional touch to your home and are enhanced with the seasonal festivities. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Use Floral Torans And Garlands: Welcome your guests with a toran of marigold and mango leaves or jasmine that can be hung at the entrance or windows. Floral garlands create a warm traditional touch to your home and are enhanced with the seasonal festivities. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
3/8
Decorate Diyas And Candles With Petals: Enhance diyas and candles with flower petals and place them on tray or platter. Not only do petals beautify your diyas, your diyas become a fluffy and fragrant ambient petals. Use orange, pink and white petals around for your decor. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Decorate Diyas And Candles With Petals: Enhance diyas and candles with flower petals and place them on tray or platter. Not only do petals beautify your diyas, your diyas become a fluffy and fragrant ambient petals. Use orange, pink and white petals around for your decor. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
4/8
Float Flowers In Bowls: A festive centerpiece can be created by placing wide empty bowls at the corners or center tables and putting them in the decorated bowls with water and floating candles, fresh flower petals, and especially roses and lotus. This is your no-fuss, elegant centerpiece. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Float Flowers In Bowls: A festive centerpiece can be created by placing wide empty bowls at the corners or center tables and putting them in the decorated bowls with water and floating candles, fresh flower petals, and especially roses and lotus. This is your no-fuss, elegant centerpiece. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
5/8
Floral Wall Hangings: If you’re after something more contemporary, try floral wall backdrops. In addition, you can hang fresh flower bunches tied with festival. It’s a festive makeover for your living room and will serve a great photo opportunity. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Floral Wall Hangings: If you’re after something more contemporary, try floral wall backdrops. In addition, you can hang fresh flower bunches tied with festival. It’s a festive makeover for your living room and will serve a great photo opportunity. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
6/8
Add Floral Touches To Your Pooja Room: In your pooja area, fresh marigold strings with added lotus and jasmine flowers gives charm. For a more serene and holy look, you can place flower petals around your lamps or around your idols make a small floral mat. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Add Floral Touches To Your Pooja Room: In your pooja area, fresh marigold strings with added lotus and jasmine flowers gives charm. For a more serene and holy look, you can place flower petals around your lamps or around your idols make a small floral mat. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
7/8
Blooms With Foliage: Incorporating foliage with flowers along creates a visually soothing arrangement.Small containers with mixed flowers can be placed around the home to keep the space feeling fresh. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
Blooms With Foliage: Incorporating foliage with flowers along creates a visually soothing arrangement.Small containers with mixed flowers can be placed around the home to keep the space feeling fresh. (Image Source: ABP LIVE AI)
8/8
Inputs By: Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosmeoore (Image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Ridhima Kansal, Director of Rosmeoore (Image Source: Canva)
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 12:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Home Decor Diwali 2025 Diwali Decor Ideas Floral Decor Ideas Diwali Floral Decor

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With These 4 Rules
SC Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR This Diwali, But With 4 Rules
India
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
Senior Maoist Leader Bhupati, 60 Other Cadres Surrender In Presence Of Maharashtra CM In Gadchiroli
World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Prashant Kishor To Not Contest Bihar Elections, Says 'Decision Taken By Party For Greater Good'
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) First List To Be Released Today, Nitish Kumar To Lead Campaign Amid NDA Tensions
Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav To File Nomination From Raghopur Today, Lalu Prasad To Join Roadshow
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha’s Anger Over Mahua Seat Intensifies, To Meet Amit Shah In Delhi
Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Family Approves Postmortem, Cremation Scheduled For 4 PM Today
Bihar Election 2025: Upendra Kushwaha Heads To Delhi As Chirag Paswan Distributes Party Symbols

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Embed widget