8 Gorgeous Contemporary Ethnic Looks From Bollywood Celebs You'll Want To Try

Step into style with 8 stunning contemporary ethnic looks inspired by Bollywood divas. From chic sarees to modern lehengas, these celeb-approved outfits are perfect for festive occasions and weddings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Bollywood celebs are setting major fashion goals with their stunning contemporary ethnic looks for 2025.

1. Tara Sutaria: Tara Sutaria: Tara Sutaria turned heads in this stunning ivory saree. Her contemporary ethnic fits proved that minimalism can be the most glamorous statement. The sari featured a delicate embroidered border, paired with a chic strapless blouse. The actress elevated her look with a sleek bun and pear jewellery. This look is a great inspiration if you want to wear a sari but keep it modern and elegant. (Image Source: Instagram/@tarasutaria)
2. Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor redefined ethnic fashion by wearing this fit which is nothing short of contemporary. The earthy brown drape was styled with an off-shoulder crochet blouse, a modern pairing that instantly elevated the timeless sari silhouette. Sonam added more character by pairing it with a chic clutch and statement earrings. (Image Source: Instagram/@sonamkapoor)
3. Janhvi Kapoor: At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a breathtaking rose-gold pleated lehenga set that redefined contemporary ethnic wear. The outfit featured a structured blouse with a fluid, metallic pleated skirt, styled with a scarf-style dupatta draped. Instead of going for heavy jewels, Janhvi layered pearls in multiple strands, adding an old-world charm to her futuristic ethnic fit. (Image Source: Instagram/@janhvikapoor)
4. ⁠Alia Bhatt: Alia looked gorgeous in a shimmering metallic pleated saree. What made this saree stand out was its structured draping with fluid pleats, blending the grace of a traditional saree with the edginess of futuristic couture. Alia paired the saree with an embellished off-shoulder corset blouse, featuring crystal details and delicate floral motifs. The addition of bold diamond jewellery and a sleek bun completed her look, giving off a perfect mix of red-carpet glamour and desi elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@rheakapoor)
5. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia: This stunning outfit worn by Tamannaah Bhatia, merges the elegance of a saree with the structure of a gown, making it an ideal pick for contemporary ethnic wear lovers. The highlight is the delicate noir lace bodysuit with floral embroidery, which adds drama and sophistication, turning the saree into a statement look. Tamannaah styled it with layered uncut diamond jewellery, keeping the accessories regal yet minimal to balance the shimmer of her attire. (Image Source: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld)
6. Deepika Padukone: ⁠Deepika Padukone: The ivory ruffled saree worn by Deepika Padukone, is a masterclass in contemporary ethnic styling. This saree reimagines the classic drape with layered pleated ruffles that add movement and a modern edge to the timeless silhouette. Instead of heavy embroidery, the statement lies in its structural detailing and bold textures. Deepika elevated the look with a dramatic multi-layered pearl collar accessory and statement studs. (Image Source: Instagram/@deepikapadukone)
7. ⁠Kareena Kapoor: Kareena stunned in a custom pre-owned vintage Banarasi saree. The look was created by restoring aged Banarasi textiles using meticulous pleating and modern restoration techniques, giving the six-yard drape a contemporary sculptural appeal. What makes this look iconic is the fusion of tradition with innovation. (Image Source: Instagram/@rheakapoor)
8. ⁠Bhumi Pednekar: Bhumi Pednekar wore a corset-style ethnic outfit that proves why she’s a trendsetter. The actress wore a heavily embellished structured corset paired with a flowing ethnic skirt and dupatta, creating the perfect mix of modern glamour and traditional charm. The strapless bustier silhouette added a contemporary twist, while the intricate embroidery kept the outfit rooted in Indian craftsmanship. Bhumi kept her styling minimal with a sleek hairdo and statement earrings. (Image Source: Instagram/@bhumisatishpednekkar)
Published at : 31 Aug 2025 02:57 PM (IST)
Bollywood Celebrity Style Bollywood Ethnic Fashion Contemporary Ethnic Looks Bollywood Festive Outfits
Advertisement

