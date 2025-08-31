8 Gorgeous Contemporary Ethnic Looks From Bollywood Celebs You’ll Want To Try

5. Tamannaah Bhatia: Tamannaah Bhatia: This stunning outfit worn by Tamannaah Bhatia, merges the elegance of a saree with the structure of a gown, making it an ideal pick for contemporary ethnic wear lovers. The highlight is the delicate noir lace bodysuit with floral embroidery, which adds drama and sophistication, turning the saree into a statement look. Tamannaah styled it with layered uncut diamond jewellery, keeping the accessories regal yet minimal to balance the shimmer of her attire. (Image Source: Instagram/@manishmalhotraworld)