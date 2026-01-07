Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police

A female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly assaulted while being detained by police in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Tuesday, with claims that her clothes were torn during the incident. According to reports, she protested while being taken into custody and resisted the police action. It is alleged that she was subsequently assaulted, during which her clothes were torn. The episode has reignited political tensions in the region amid ongoing disputes between Congress and BJP workers over voter list revisions.

Video Footage Shows Alleged Assault

Footage circulating online shows the woman, identified as Sujatha alias Vijayalakshmi Handi, surrounded by male and female police personnel inside a bus. Reports suggest that she resisted detention and raised objections, after which she was allegedly manhandled and her clothes were partially torn.

Preliminary information indicates that the arrest was made following a complaint filed by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. The complaint reportedly stems from an earlier confrontation between Congress and BJP workers linked to the voter list revision process in Karnataka.

The video has drawn widespread attention and criticism, with the BJP accusing police personnel from Keshavpur station of misconduct and custodial abuse. Party leaders have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Background of the Dispute

According to initial reports, Sujatha was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. The complaint is related to a prior dispute between Congress and BJP workers during the ongoing voter list revision exercise in the state.

Sujatha, a former Congress activist who recently joined the BJP, has denied any wrongdoing, insisting she did not interfere in the voter list process. The controversy reportedly stems from allegations that she assisted officials in deleting voter names, a claim she has refuted. Earlier clashes between workers of both parties were also linked to the same issue.

Political Fallout and Investigations

At present, senior police officials have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations of assault. Meanwhile, the incident has heightened political tensions in Hubballi, with both Congress and BJP filing complaints against each other.



Local authorities have begun preliminary inquiries into the matter, and the BJP has called for strict action against officers responsible if the allegations are proven.