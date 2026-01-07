Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKarnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police

Karnataka BJP Woman Worker 'Assaulted, Stripped' During Clash With Police

BJP worker allegedly assaulted during police detention in Karnataka's Hubballi; video surfaces, tensions rise between Congress and BJP amid voter list dispute.

By : Pinky Rajpurohit | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

A female Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly assaulted while being detained by police in Hubballi, Karnataka, on Tuesday, with claims that her clothes were torn during the incident. According to reports, she protested while being taken into custody and resisted the police action. It is alleged that she was subsequently assaulted, during which her clothes were torn. The episode has reignited political tensions in the region amid ongoing disputes between Congress and BJP workers over voter list revisions.

Video Footage Shows Alleged Assault

Footage circulating online shows the woman, identified as Sujatha alias Vijayalakshmi Handi, surrounded by male and female police personnel inside a bus. Reports suggest that she resisted detention and raised objections, after which she was allegedly manhandled and her clothes were partially torn.

Preliminary information indicates that the arrest was made following a complaint filed by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. The complaint reportedly stems from an earlier confrontation between Congress and BJP workers linked to the voter list revision process in Karnataka.

The video has drawn widespread attention and criticism, with the BJP accusing police personnel from Keshavpur station of misconduct and custodial abuse. Party leaders have demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

Background of the Dispute

According to initial reports, Sujatha was taken into custody following a complaint lodged by Congress corporator Suvarna Kallakuntla. The complaint is related to a prior dispute between Congress and BJP workers during the ongoing voter list revision exercise in the state.

Sujatha, a former Congress activist who recently joined the BJP, has denied any wrongdoing, insisting she did not interfere in the voter list process. The controversy reportedly stems from allegations that she assisted officials in deleting voter names, a claim she has refuted. Earlier clashes between workers of both parties were also linked to the same issue.

Political Fallout and Investigations

At present, senior police officials have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations of assault. Meanwhile, the incident has heightened political tensions in Hubballi, with both Congress and BJP filing complaints against each other.

Local authorities have begun preliminary inquiries into the matter, and the BJP has called for strict action against officers responsible if the allegations are proven.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karnataka
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
India Concerned Over Venezuela Crisis, Urges Dialogue & Citizens’ Safety, Says Jaishankar
Cities
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
Five Cops Injured, 10 Detained As Anti-Encroachment Drive Turns Violent In Old Delhi, Mosque Safe: Updates
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget