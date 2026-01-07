Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Burqa Not Allowed’: Notice Outside Jewellery Shops Triggers Political Row In Bihar

Jewellery shop owners across Bihar have displayed notices stating that customers must remove face coverings before entering their stores.

By : Paramanand Singh | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:29 PM (IST)

A controversy has erupted in Bihar after jewellery traders put up notices outside their shops banning customers from entering while wearing burqa, niqab, mask or helmet.

A similar decision was taken by jewellers in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh a few days ago and its ripple effect is now being seen in Bihar. Jewellery shop owners across the state have displayed notices stating that customers must remove face coverings before entering their stores. The move has sparked a political debate.

Decision Taken Citing Security Concerns

Ashok Kumar Verma, Bihar president of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation, said the decision was taken after a meeting with district presidents from across the state. He said customers would be asked to remove masks, helmets, burqas or hijabs before entering jewellery shops.

According to Verma, the step was taken purely from a security perspective, as several past incidents involved people concealing their faces, making identification difficult even for police. He added that the Patna Central SP has been informed about the decision over the phone, and letters have also been sent to the DGP, Chief Secretary and the Home Department.

Verma said most jewellery customers are women, and keeping their dignity in mind, requests would be made politely—especially since many shops also have female sales staff. However, if a customer refuses to comply, the shop will not sell jewellery. He also pointed out that with gold and silver prices at record highs, security risks have increased.

District representatives from Gopalganj, Chhapra, Dehri-on-Sone, Ara, Buxar, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Sasaram, Muzaffarpur, Motihari, Aurangabad, Jehanabad, Patna and Nawada, among others, attended the meeting.

Following the decision, most jewellery shops in Patna have put up such notices. In Bakarganj, considered a major jewellery hub, traders said the move was necessary and justified on security grounds.

Political Reactions

Reacting to the issue, Adil Hasan, national spokesperson of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, said he welcomed the decision but stressed that women’s dignity must also be protected.

“Security is important, but so is the dignity of Muslim women. If such a rule is implemented, shops should ensure that female sales staff interact with women customers,” Hasan said.

Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) spokesperson Anjum Ara urged traders to take decisions carefully. She said such notices could make women who wear burqas or hijabs uncomfortable and may negatively impact business.

“This is a matter linked to religion. Every faith allows freedom in clothing and personal choices. Any decision should be taken thoughtfully,” she said.

