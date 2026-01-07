Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldVenezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump

Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump

This follows Washington's recent actions against Venezuela, including the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 06:47 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has announced that Venezuela will send up to 50 million barrels of oil to the US, days after Washington's offensive on the Latin American country and the dramatic capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro.  

In a post on X, Trump said the oil will be sold at market price, "and that money will be controlled by me, as President of the United States of America, to ensure it is used to benefit the people of Venezuela and the United States!"

He further said that he has asked Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute the plan. "It will be taken by storage ships and brought directly to unloading docks in the United States," he added.

Interim Government Takes Charge After Maduro’s Arrest

Trump’s remarks followed the swearing-in of Delcy Rodríguez, formerly Venezuela’s vice-president, as the country’s interim president a day earlier. Nicolás Maduro, who led Venezuela for more than a decade, has since been taken to the United States, where he is expected to face drug-trafficking and weapons-related charges.

The sudden leadership change has intensified Washington’s focus on Venezuela’s vast energy resources. Speaking to NBC News on Monday, Trump argued that restoring Venezuela as a major oil producer would serve U.S. interests by helping keep global oil prices in check. “Having a Venezuela that’s an oil producer is good for the United States,” he said.

US Oil Companies Weigh Risks And Rewards

According to CBS, representatives from major American petroleum companies are expected to meet Trump administration officials this week to discuss Venezuela’s energy future. Trump has repeatedly suggested that U.S. firms have the expertise to repair and modernise the country’s long-neglected oil infrastructure.

Venezuela holds an estimated 303 billion barrels of oil, the largest proven reserves in the world, yet production has steadily declined since the early 2000s. Years of underinvestment, sanctions and mismanagement have left facilities outdated and output sharply reduced.

The Trump administration believes those reserves could significantly bolster U.S. energy prospects. However, analysts note that reviving production would require heavy investment, and Venezuelan crude is notoriously heavy, making it more expensive and difficult to refine.

At present, Chevron is the only US oil company operating in Venezuela. Asked about Trump’s plans, Chevron spokesperson Bill Turenne told the BBC that the company remains focused on employee safety and the integrity of its assets. “We continue to operate in full compliance with all relevant laws and regulations,” he said.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 06:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Donald Trump US
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Cities
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
India
Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts
Amartya Sen Served SIR Notice? Abhishek Banerjee Claims EC Action, Row Erupts
Jammu and Kashmir
Medical Body Cancels MBBS Course At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
Medical Body Cancels MBBS Course At Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget