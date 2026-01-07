Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle

5 Arrested After Violence Erupts During Delhi Demolition Drive, 5 Cops Injured; Police Probe Conspiracy Angle

Early Wednesday, clashes erupted in Old Delhi's Turkman Gate during an MCD demolition drive near a mosque.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 01:10 PM (IST)

Tensions flared in Old Delhi’s Turkman Gate area early Wednesday after violence erupted during a pre-dawn demolition drive carried out by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near a mosque. Five individuals were taken into custody after clashes broke out between residents and police personnel overseeing the operation.

Violence Breaks Out During Overnight Drive

According to police officials, the demolition drive began around 1 a.m. near the Faiz-e-Ilahi mosque, aimed at clearing what authorities described as unauthorized structures. As MCD teams moved in, a group of people allegedly attempted to breach police barricades and resorted to stone-pelting.

Police said the situation escalated quickly, forcing them to use tear gas to disperse the crowd and regain control. During the confrontation, four to five police personnel sustained minor injuries, officials confirmed. The area was eventually secured, allowing the demolition to proceed.

(More details awaited)

Published at : 07 Jan 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
DELHI
