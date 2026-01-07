‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms

Ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning about his own political future, saying Democrats could move to impeach him if the Republican Party fails to retain control of Congress.

“You gotta win the midterms because if we don’t, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said while addressing House Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington, according to Reuters. “I’ll get impeached,” he added.

2026 US Midterm Elections

While a Republican loss in the November midterms would not cost Trump the presidency, it could significantly weaken the party’s grip on Congress -- jeopardising his ability to push through major policy reforms. A Congress controlled by the Democratic Party would also have the authority to initiate impeachment proceedings.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate’s 100 seats will be contested in the midterm elections.

Calls for Trump’s impeachment have grown louder following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, with several Democratic lawmakers describing Trump’s actions in Venezuela as unconstitutional.

Maryland Democrat April McClain Delaney on Monday urged her party’s caucus to “imminently consider impeachment proceedings” over the military operation. California state senator Scott Wiener, who is running for a congressional seat currently held by Nancy Pelosi, went further, calling the action an “illegal invasion and coup” in Venezuela.

'Trump Accused Of Using Unconstitutional Tactics'

New York Democrat Dan Goldman accused Trump of employing “illegal and unconstitutional tactics,” warning that such actions undermine US democracy and embolden authoritarian regimes globally.

California lawmaker Maxine Waters, co-chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus, said Trump lacked the authority to bypass the United States Congress to launch military strikes against a sovereign nation, particularly while openly citing control over Venezuela’s oil as a motivation.