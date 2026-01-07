Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms

‘I Will Get Impeached’: Trump’s Stark Warning Ahead Of US Midterms

New York Democrat Dan Goldman accused Trump of employing “illegal and unconstitutional tactics,” warning that such actions undermine US democracy and embolden authoritarian regimes globally.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Jan 2026 08:29 AM (IST)

Ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning about his own political future, saying Democrats could move to impeach him if the Republican Party fails to retain control of Congress.

“You gotta win the midterms because if we don’t, they’ll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said while addressing House Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Washington, according to Reuters. “I’ll get impeached,” he added.

2026 US Midterm Elections

While a Republican loss in the November midterms would not cost Trump the presidency, it could significantly weaken the party’s grip on Congress -- jeopardising his ability to push through major policy reforms. A Congress controlled by the Democratic Party would also have the authority to initiate impeachment proceedings.

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate’s 100 seats will be contested in the midterm elections.

Calls for Trump’s impeachment have grown louder following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, with several Democratic lawmakers describing Trump’s actions in Venezuela as unconstitutional.

Maryland Democrat April McClain Delaney on Monday urged her party’s caucus to “imminently consider impeachment proceedings” over the military operation. California state senator Scott Wiener, who is running for a congressional seat currently held by Nancy Pelosi, went further, calling the action an “illegal invasion and coup” in Venezuela.

'Trump Accused Of Using Unconstitutional Tactics'

New York Democrat Dan Goldman accused Trump of employing “illegal and unconstitutional tactics,” warning that such actions undermine US democracy and embolden authoritarian regimes globally.

California lawmaker Maxine Waters, co-chair of the Congressional Caribbean Caucus, said Trump lacked the authority to bypass the United States Congress to launch military strikes against a sovereign nation, particularly while openly citing control over Venezuela’s oil as a motivation.

Related Video

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 07 Jan 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Impeachment Donald Trump Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
Tear Gas Fired, Bulldozers Roll As Overnight Demolition Near Dargah Sparks Tension In Old Delhi
World
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
Venezuela To Send Up To 50 Million Barrels Of Oil To US After Maduro's Capture, Announces Trump
World
Hindu Man Dies After Jumping Into Canal While Fleeing Mob In Bangladesh
Hindu Man Dies After Jumping Into Canal While Fleeing Mob In Bangladesh
World
‘PM Modi Came To See Me, Ordered 68 Apaches But...': Trump Slams 5-Year Wait For Helicopters
‘PM Modi Came To See Me, Ordered 68 Apaches But...': Trump Slams 5-Year Wait For Helicopters
Advertisement

Videos

Uttarakhand News: Winter Chill Grips North India; Kedarnath Dham Covered in Snow
Uttar Pradesh News: UP Draft Voter List Sparks Controversy; 2.79 Crore Names to be Removed
Patna News: Massive Fire Engulfs Saree Shop in Khusrupur Vegetable Market, Losses Worth Lakhs
Odisha News: Four Students Critically Injured After Being Set Ablaze by Classmate in Rayagada School
Delhi News: JNU Protests Erupt After Supreme Court Denies Bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Justin M Bharucha
Justin M Bharucha
The AQI Illusion: Why India's Pollution Fight Is Collapsing Under Missing Data
Opinion
Embed widget