8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled White Sarees With Sheer Elegance

8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled White Sarees With Sheer Elegance

From timeless grace to modern chic, these 8 Bollywood celebrities styled white sarees with sheer elegance. A perfect blend of tradition and glamour for festive and formal occasions.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
From timeless grace to modern chic, these 8 Bollywood celebrities styled white sarees with sheer elegance. A perfect blend of tradition and glamour for festive and formal occasions.

: Bollywood celebrities redefine grace in elegant white sarees, blending tradition with modern style.

1. Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor radiated old-world charm in an ethereal ivory saree with delicate silver and floral embroidery. She paired the saree with a classic blouse and elevated the look with layers of statement pearl jewellery, adding just the right amount of regal sophistication. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and minimal makeup highlighting her striking features, Karisma proves that simplicity in white can be incredibly powerful. (Image Source: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)
2. Sanya Malhotra: Sanya Malhotra is known for her experimental yet elegant fashion choices. She chose a pristine ivory saree with subtle detailing and amped up the drama with a deep-neck, heavily embroidered velvet blouse in jewel tones of plum and gold. The contrast instantly elevated her outfit, giving it a modern yet royal vibe. Statement jhumkas, minimal makeup, and a sleek bun added the perfect finishing touches. (Image Source: Instagram/@sanyamalhotra_)
3. Kriti Sanon: Kriti Sanon brought fresh, youthful energy to the classic white saree with her striking printed drape. The saree featured bold red motifs scattered across a soft white base. She paired it with a contrasting red blouse that amplified the vibrancy of her look. To complete the look, she added statement jewellery including chunky bangles and a necklace balanced the outfit beautifully. (Image Source: Instagram/@kritisanon)
4. ⁠Genelia D’Souza: Genelia D’Souza embraced understated glamour in a breathtaking white saree. The saree, adorned with intricate sequin work, exuded an ethereal glow while keeping the overall aesthetic minimal and elegant. She paired it with a matching blouse and elevated her look with a diamond and pearl choker and bracelets. Her white saree perfectly balanced tradition and contemporary finesse. (Image Source: Instagram/@geneliad)
5. Madhuri Dixit: Madhuri Dixit once again proved why she is the eternal queen of elegance. Adorned with dainty floral embroidery in soft pinks, red, and greens, her saree beautifully balanced simplicity with subtle detailing. The delicate floral work gave the ensemble a refreshing springtime vibe. Madhuri’s look is the perfect example of how a white saree can feel both traditional and contemporary. (Image Source: Instagram/@madhuridixitnene)
6. Kiara Advani: Kiara Advani redefined modern glam in her dazzling white saree. The saree featured shimmering sequin detailing throughout, giving it a radiant glow. She paired it with a strapless blouse that added a bold and contemporary edge. Kiara’s look shows how the timeless white saree can seamlessly transform into a statement-making party ensemble. (Image Source: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani)
7. ⁠Dia Mirza: Dia Mirza looked like pure elegance in her handcrafted white saree. The saree’s delicate embroidery paired beautifully with its flowy drape, made it a dreamy choice for evening occasions. The highlight of her look was the intricately designed blouse with structured shoulders, which added a contemporary twist. (Image Source: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial)
8. ⁠Nora Fatehi: Nora Fatehi brought unmatched glamour, wearing this breathtaking saree. The sheer saree, adorned with intricate floral embroidery and delicate shimmer details, perfectly highlighted her graceful style. She paired it with a plunging embellished blouse that added just the right touch of drama. Her saree effortlessly blended boldness with timeless elegance. (Image Source: Instagram/@norafatehi)
Published at : 03 Sep 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Photo Gallery

Embed widget