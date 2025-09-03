8 Bollywood Celebs Who Styled White Sarees With Sheer Elegance

1. Karisma Kapoor: Karisma Kapoor radiated old-world charm in an ethereal ivory saree with delicate silver and floral embroidery. She paired the saree with a classic blouse and elevated the look with layers of statement pearl jewellery, adding just the right amount of regal sophistication. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and minimal makeup highlighting her striking features, Karisma proves that simplicity in white can be incredibly powerful. (Image Source: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)