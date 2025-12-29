Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport witnessed major disruption to flight operations as dense fog blanketed the national capital, severely reducing visibility and forcing authorities to switch to CAT III instrument landing procedures. The poor weather triggered widespread delays, cancellations and diversions, leaving many passengers stranded and prompting urgent advisories from the airport operator and airlines.

Visibility Drops Sharply, Operations Hit Across the Day

The thick fog pushed visibility levels to critically low thresholds, making take-offs and landings extremely challenging. With the runway visual range falling below 300 metres, pilots were forced to rely on advanced landing systems, significantly slowing operations. Airport officials warned that disruptions were likely to continue through the day as weather conditions remained unfavourable.

Amid the chaos, Delhi Airport urged travellers to closely monitor flight updates before leaving for the terminal, stressing that schedules could change at short notice.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Dense Fog in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the capital, cautioning residents and travellers about very dense fog and poor visibility. According to the forecast, Delhi is expected to experience clear skies with foggy mornings over the next few days.

IMD noted that minimum temperatures will remain near normal before rising slightly, while maximum temperatures are expected to stay above average. Moderate to dense fog is likely during early morning hours on 29 and 30 December, easing later in the day. Very light rainfall is also possible on 1 January 2026. Recent weather patterns have shown chilly nights with temperatures between 6°C and 9°C, while daytime highs ranged from 19°C to 23°C.

Airlines Cancel, Delay and Divert Flights Amid Fog

The persistent fog forced multiple airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, to delay or cancel flights. Despite CAT III systems allowing aircraft to land in extremely low visibility, congestion and safety protocols continued to slow movement on runways.

In one notable incident, an Air India Express flight from Goa’s Mopa Airport, scheduled to land at IGI Airport Terminal 1 at 2.35 am, was diverted to Ahmedabad. The aircraft, which departed Goa at 11.55 pm, could not land in Delhi due to congestion at Jaipur Airport, where several other flights had already been diverted because of poor visibility.

The fog’s impact extended beyond Delhi, with reports indicating that 15 flights were cancelled and 24 delayed at Ahmedabad airport as knock-on effects rippled across northern India.

Air Quality Worsens as Fog Engulfs the Capital

The weather woes were compounded by hazardous air quality levels in Delhi. Visibility deteriorated sharply on Monday, 29 December, as a dense layer of fog settled over the city. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded air quality in the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 390 on Sunday.

Data from the CPCB’s Sameer App showed that 19 monitoring stations reported ‘severe’ air quality. Anand Vihar emerged as the worst-hit area, logging an AQI of 457, while other locations remained in the ‘very poor’ range.

Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) confirmed that flight operations were being conducted under CAT III Instrument Landing System conditions due to the dense fog. In an official advisory, the airport cautioned passengers about possible delays and cancellations.

“Flight operations are currently being conducted under CAT III conditions due to dense fog, which may result in delays and cancellations. Our ground teams are actively assisting passengers to ensure smooth travel. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused,” the airport said.

Airlines Release Travel Advisories as Fog Persists

Airlines operating to and from Delhi issued multiple alerts, urging passengers to stay updated as winter fog continued to disrupt schedules.

IndiGo said Delhi and Hindon airports remained enveloped in dense fog, with fluctuating visibility impacting flight timings. The airline warned that operations could be slower than usual as conditions evolved, while stressing that safety remained the top priority.

IndiGo advised passengers to regularly check their flight status online and use its rebooking or refund options if affected. The airline added that airport teams were available at terminals to assist travellers and assured that services would stabilise gradually once weather conditions improved.

SpiceJet also cautioned that adverse weather in Delhi could affect departures, arrivals and consequential flights. Passengers were advised to check their flight status on the airline’s official website before heading to the airport.

Air India echoed similar concerns, stating that dense fog and low visibility across parts of northern India, including Delhi, were likely to impact operations. The airline said it had taken proactive measures, including crew readiness and aircraft preparedness, to minimise disruption.

Air India highlighted its ‘FogCare’ initiative, under which passengers booked on select flights during the fog window receive advance alerts on their registered mobile numbers. The initiative also allows travellers to reschedule flights without additional charges or opt for a full refund without penalty.