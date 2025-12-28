Yunus Government Responds After India Flags Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bangladesh has firmly rejected India’s concerns over violence against Hindus, dismissing them as misleading and disconnected from ground realities. In an official response, Dhaka described the incidents cited by New Delhi as “isolated criminal acts” rather than evidence of any organised or targeted persecution of minorities. The statement, issued by Bangladesh’s foreign ministry, accused certain quarters of distorting facts and selectively highlighting incidents to damage the country’s image and fuel anti-Bangladesh sentiment in parts of India. The remarks come amid heightened diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbours over minority safety and communal harmony.

Bangladesh Rejects India’s Claims

In a statement released on Sunday, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry dismissed India’s assertions regarding the condition of minority communities, saying such comments did not reflect the reality on the ground. The ministry termed the claims “false and misleading” and said Bangladesh categorically rejects any narrative that misrepresents the country’s long-standing tradition of communal harmony.

The statement stressed that portraying Bangladesh as a country where minorities face systematic persecution was inaccurate and unfair. It added that Dhaka would not accept any remarks that undermine or distort its social fabric and history of coexistence among different religious communities.

‘Selective Incidents Being Misrepresented’

The foreign ministry also expressed concern over what it described as a “systematic attempt” to project sporadic criminal incidents as organised violence against Hindus. According to the statement, such portrayals were being used to stoke anti-Bangladesh sentiment in certain sections of India.

It alleged that some groups were deliberately publicising and twisting isolated incidents to provoke hostility among the Indian public against Bangladesh, as well as against Bangladeshi diplomatic missions and institutions operating in India. The ministry warned that such actions risked harming bilateral relations and spreading misinformation.

Referring specifically to comments made by a spokesperson of India’s Ministry of External Affairs, the Bangladeshi ministry clarified that one of the individuals cited was a listed criminal. According to Dhaka, the person was killed during an attempted extortion carried out with the help of a Muslim associate, who has since been arrested.

The ministry said linking this incident to minority issues was “completely misleading” and factually incorrect. It emphasised that criminal acts should not be communalised or misrepresented as evidence of targeted violence against any community.

Bangladesh reiterated its commitment to protecting all citizens, regardless of religion, and called for responsible communication that reflects facts rather than amplifying selective narratives.