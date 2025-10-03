8 Bollywood Actress-Inspired Red Sarees To Slay Karwa Chauth 2025

4. ⁠Shraddha Kapoor: Draped in a deep crimson saree with intricate golden embroidery on the pallu, Shraddha Kapoor perfectly balances tradition with glamour. What makes her look stand out is the way she paired it with a stunning embroidered blouse, which added a hint of modern charm to the festive ensemble. Her long braid adorned with soft waves and a statement chokan necklace elevates the look, making it ideal for women who want to keep their Karwa Chauth attire graceful yet impactful. The flowing silhouette of the saree gives it a regal touch. This Shraddha Kapoor saree look is proof that you can embrace ethnic traditions while keeping your festive style effortlessly chic. (Image Source: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)