9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Alia Bhatt's Saree Looks To Inspire Your Navratri Wardrobe

9 Days, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Alia Bhatt's Saree Looks To Inspire Your Navratri Wardrobe

Step into the festive spirit with Alia Bhatt’s stunning saree styles for all nine days of Navratri, blending tradition with elegance and modern charm.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Step into the festive spirit with Alia Bhatt's stunning saree styles for all nine days of Navratri, blending tradition with elegance and modern charm.

Alia Bhatt Inspired Saree Looks For Navratri

Day 1 – White: Alia Bhatt brings a breath of freshness in her floral-printed white saree with pastel hints, paired with a short-sleeved blouse. Her rosy makeup, metallic jhumkas, and white roses tucked into a low bun make this look graceful yet youthful. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Day 2 – Red: Wrapped in a sindoori red silk organza saree with delicate sequin and zardozi work, Alia sets the perfect festive vibe. The traditional drape with floor-grazing pallu reflects elegance and makes this ensemble ideal for Durga Puja celebrations. (Image Source: Instagram/ priyankarkapadia)
Day 3 – Royal Blue: Alia shines in this royal blue half-saree, paired with a sleek ponytail and minimal jewellery. A golden necklace and maang tika add just the right amount of glam, letting the colour and drape steal the spotlight. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Day 4 – Yellow: The sunshine charm of Alia’s custom-made yellow bagh sari with intricate hand embroidery exudes festive cheer. The sleeveless blouse and floral motifs add a touch of modernity while keeping the ethnic vibe intact. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Day 5 – Green: In her rich green Kanchivaram saree with gleaming gold embroidery, Alia radiates classic charm. Paired with a sleek bun, gajra, and statement earrings, this look is a timeless choice for the festive season. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Day 6 – Grey: Alia makes an ethereal statement in this contemporary sterling grey saree crafted from sustainable fabrics. The plunging blouse detailing adds glamour, giving a modern twist to festive dressing. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Day 7 – Orange: This vibrant ombre saree in orange and red with bandhani prints gives Alia a youthful festive glow. Styled with a corset-inspired blouse and plunging neckline, the look blends tradition with bold modern appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Day 8 – Pink: Alia turns heads in this magenta-pink silk saree with zari borders, paired with a shimmering strapless blouse. Gold and emerald jewels, a gajra-adorned bun, and kohl-rimmed eyes complete this regal festive appearance. (Image Source: Instagram/ aliaabhatt)
Day 9 – Purple: Alia stuns in this chiffon purple saree with a deep-cut blouse. Nude makeup, peach lips, and open hair add effortless grace, making it a perfect blend of simplicity and glamour. (Image Source: Instagram/ manishmalhotra05)
Published at : 18 Sep 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Saree Looks Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Ethnic Outfits For Navratri Navratri 9 Colours Outfits Traditional Saree Looks

