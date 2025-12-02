Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaCyclone Ditwah: Relentless Rain Continues To Batter Chennai; Ministers Oversee Relief Ops Amid Red Alert

Chennai faces a second day of nonstop rain as Cyclone Ditwah triggers flooding, traffic chaos, and fear reminiscent of the devastating 2015 deluge.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Chennai is confronting yet another day of unending rainfall as Cyclone Ditwah—now weakened but dangerously slow-moving—continues to drench the city and its neighbouring districts. A red alert has been issued for the region, leaving residents anxious as memories of the catastrophic floods that struck exactly a decade ago resurface.

Although the cyclone has diminished into a low-pressure zone hovering off the coast, its sluggish movement has prolonged the downpour across North Tamil Nadu. Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu remain the worst affected, with normal life severely disrupted for lakhs of people.

Chennai On Edge As Floodwaters Rise

Despite extensive stormwater drain upgrades undertaken by the Tamil Nadu government in recent years, several low-lying areas have buckled under the continuous rain. Key stretches in central and suburban Chennai are submerged, leaving motorists struggling to navigate invisible potholes and broken surfaces. In zones where metro rail construction is underway, roads have turned perilous, with deep pits and slush-filled trenches hidden under floodwater.

Across parts of the city, stalled two-wheelers and cars sit half-sunk along the roadsides. In the worst-hit locations, residents were seen wading through knee-deep water, pushing their damaged vehicles to safety.

Cyclone Ditwah Chennai: Rain continues for the 2nd day.. Chennai reeling, roads submerged - endless misery..

Gridlock, Stagnant Water & Widespread Disruption

In North Chennai, neighbourhoods such as Pattalam, Vyasarpadi, PP Salai, Ashok Nagar, Thyagaraya Nagar, and Poonamallee are experiencing extensive stagnation, leading to traffic chaos. Long queues of vehicles crawled through major junctions even as rain continued to pound the city.

Marina Beach, normally teeming with visitors, resembles a giant water basin due to the relentless downpour. Fearing flash flooding in areas like Royapuram, Velachery, and Kodambakkam, many residents have moved their cars onto flyovers to prevent damage.

Government Steps Into Emergency Mode

Senior ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister Sekarbabu, have been conducting ground inspections throughout the day. Emergency crews from various departments have been deployed to clear waterlogged zones, provide support to affected residents, and monitor vulnerable pockets.

Motor pump units have been positioned in critical stretches to drain water from key roads, while teams continue to work through the night to restore mobility and prevent further flooding.

As Cyclone Ditwah lingers off the coast, Chennai remains trapped under sheets of rain—its resilience once again tested, its people hoping the worst is over.

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 12:41 PM (IST)
Chennai Cyclone Ditwah
Embed widget