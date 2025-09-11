Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryLifestyle9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Bollywood Divas Inspired Lehenga To Try During Durga Puja

9 Day, 9 Colours Of Navratri: Bollywood Divas Inspired Lehenga To Try During Durga Puja

Celebrate the 9 days of Navratri with stunning ethnic outfit inspiration from Bollywood divas. From regal lehengas to elegant saree styles, here’s how to style each festive colour.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Day 1 – White: Madhuri Dixit looked like royalty in her white lehenga with mirror-work details. The high-waist skirt paired with a designer dupatta exuded grace, while her stunning necklace and soft glam makeup made her look radiant. Her open waves added the perfect finishing touch. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Day 2 – Red: Alia Bhatt’s red lehenga was all about festive elegance. The plain silk flare contrasted beautifully with her chic blouse and sequinned dupatta, creating a rich and timeless ethnic look. She carried the outfit with her signature charm, making it perfect for Navratri nights. (Image Source: Instagram/ stylebyami)
Day 3 – Royal Blue: Mrunal Thakur stole the spotlight in this royal blue Aryahi lehenga set. With intricate zardozi, pearl, and resham embroidery, the ensemble was dreamy and detailed. Its flattering silhouette added a regal edge, making it an absolute festive must-try. (Image Source: Instagram/ bridestodayin)
Day 4 – Yellow: Rashmika Mandanna radiated charm in this yellow and white half-saree style lehenga. Adorned with beads and sequins, the outfit beautifully blended tradition with glamour. The backless embroidered blouse with latkans added playful elegance to her look. (Image Source: Instagram/ rashmika_mandanna)
Day 5 – Green: Sonam Kapoor redefined festive glam in this mint green saree-styled lehenga. With delicate embroidery, mirror work, and floral motifs, her ensemble stood out for its sophistication. The cape and saree-draped dupatta gave her a showstopper appeal. (Image Source: Instagram/ sonamkapoor)
Day 6 – Grey: Aditi Rao Hydari embodied grace in her grey tissue silk lehenga. She kept the look minimal yet enchanting with chunky jhumkas, bangles, and soft glam makeup. Her cascading wavy hair and dewy finish made her look ethereal. (Image Source: Instagram/ aditiraohydari)
Day 7 – Orange: Tara Sutaria embraced festive vibrance in this orange floral lehenga with golden embroidery. The plunging blouse and semi-sheer dupatta enhanced her traditional look, while her regal jewellery and soft-glam makeup made her stand out like a queen. (Image Source: Instagram/ tarasutaria)
Day 8 – Peacock Green: Shraddha Kapoor shimmered in this peacock green sequinned lehenga that blended chic and traditional vibes. Instead of a choli, she opted for a longer upper, adding a modern twist to the festive outfit. Her effortless style made the look truly striking. (Image Source: Instagram/ shraddhakapoor)
Day 9 – Pink: Kriti Sanon looked nothing less than a princess in her pastel pink organza lehenga. The floral hand embroidery and flowing silhouette exuded fairy-tale charm. Paired with a matching dupatta, the look radiated elegance and festive beauty. (Image Source: Instagram/ sukritigrover)
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 12:59 PM (IST)
Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Bollywood Ethnic Looks Bollywood Lehenga Styles Ethnic Wear Inspiration Navratri Outfit Ideas Bollywood Lehenga Inspiration Navratri 9 Colours Dress Ideas
Embed widget