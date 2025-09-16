Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
7 Haircare Mistakes To Avoid During The Festive Season

7 Haircare Mistakes To Avoid During The Festive Season

By blending modern haircare habits with Ayurvedic principles of natural nourishment, you can keep your locks strong, glossy, and stress-free all through the festivities.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
By blending modern haircare habits with Ayurvedic principles of natural nourishment, you can keep your locks strong, glossy, and stress-free all through the festivities.

Haircare Mistakes To Avoid

1/8
Ignoring Ingredients in Cleansers: Harsh shampoos with silicones and sulfates strip away natural oils, leaving your hair dull. Instead, choose 100% natural cleansers enriched with Ayurvedic herbs like shikakai, amla, reetha, hibiscus, and rosemary. They gently cleanse while locking in moisture for long-lasting softness. (image Source: Canva)
Ignoring Ingredients in Cleansers: Harsh shampoos with silicones and sulfates strip away natural oils, leaving your hair dull. Instead, choose 100% natural cleansers enriched with Ayurvedic herbs like shikakai, amla, reetha, hibiscus, and rosemary. They gently cleanse while locking in moisture for long-lasting softness. (image Source: Canva)
2/8
Over-Styling Without Repair: Heat styling and chemical sprays may look great short-term but damage strands over time. Restore bounce and shine with deep-conditioning masks made from hung curd, methi, oats, proteins, and natural oils. These ingredients strengthen hair and repair post-styling damage. (image Source: Canva)
Over-Styling Without Repair: Heat styling and chemical sprays may look great short-term but damage strands over time. Restore bounce and shine with deep-conditioning masks made from hung curd, methi, oats, proteins, and natural oils. These ingredients strengthen hair and repair post-styling damage. (image Source: Canva)
3/8
Neglecting the Scalp: A neglected scalp quickly loses vitality, especially after exposure to styling products and pollution. Pamper it with nutri-masks infused with shea butter, hibiscus, bhringraj, and methi. They deeply nourish, improve circulation, and restore softness. (image Source: freepik)
Neglecting the Scalp: A neglected scalp quickly loses vitality, especially after exposure to styling products and pollution. Pamper it with nutri-masks infused with shea butter, hibiscus, bhringraj, and methi. They deeply nourish, improve circulation, and restore softness. (image Source: freepik)
4/8
Skipping the Champi: Festive rush often makes us skip the basics. But a traditional oil massage (champi) is still the best therapy. Regular oiling with paraffin-free natural oils strengthens roots, reduces hair fall, and boosts shine. Oils with bhringraj, amla, or coconut is especially effective. (image Source: freepik)
Skipping the Champi: Festive rush often makes us skip the basics. But a traditional oil massage (champi) is still the best therapy. Regular oiling with paraffin-free natural oils strengthens roots, reduces hair fall, and boosts shine. Oils with bhringraj, amla, or coconut is especially effective. (image Source: freepik)
5/8
Using the Wrong Comb: Plastic combs can cause breakage and scalp irritation. Switch to neem wood combs; they prevent cuticle damage, stimulate the scalp, and help control dandruff and hair fall naturally. (image Source: Canva)
Using the Wrong Comb: Plastic combs can cause breakage and scalp irritation. Switch to neem wood combs; they prevent cuticle damage, stimulate the scalp, and help control dandruff and hair fall naturally. (image Source: Canva)
6/8
Forgetting Beard Care: It’s not just your crown; your beard deserves festive grooming too. Use post-wash balms with argan, castor, and almond oils to restore luster and strength to beard hair while keeping it soft and manageable. (image Source: Canva)
Forgetting Beard Care: It’s not just your crown; your beard deserves festive grooming too. Use post-wash balms with argan, castor, and almond oils to restore luster and strength to beard hair while keeping it soft and manageable. (image Source: Canva)
7/8
Overlooking Protection from Pollution: Dust, smoke, and festive pollution can weaken strands and cause cuticle damage. Use natural protective hair mists with methi as a key ingredient to moisturize hair shafts, seal cuticles, and guard against external stressors. (image Source: Canva)
Overlooking Protection from Pollution: Dust, smoke, and festive pollution can weaken strands and cause cuticle damage. Use natural protective hair mists with methi as a key ingredient to moisturize hair shafts, seal cuticles, and guard against external stressors. (image Source: Canva)
8/8
Inputs By: Swagatika Das, CEO & Co-founder at Nat Habit image Source: Canva)
Inputs By: Swagatika Das, CEO & Co-founder at Nat Habit image Source: Canva)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 11:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Healthy Hair Haircare Tips Haircare Haircare Mistakes

Photo Gallery

View More
Trending News

