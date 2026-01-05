Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Maduro's Capture Is UN Charter Violation': Venezuela Accuses US Of Illegal Attack

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Venezuela on Tuesday accused the United States of carrying out an illegal armed attack on its territory, telling the United Nations Security Council that Washington’s actions amounted to a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter and international law.

Ambassador Alleges Bombing, Infrastructure Damage

Addressing the Security Council, Venezuela’s Ambassador to the UN Samuel Moncada said the country had been subjected to bombing, the destruction of civilian and essential infrastructure, and the loss of both civilian and military lives.

He also alleged the “kidnapping” of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, describing the operation as lacking any legal justification.

Seizure of Head of State Breaches Core Norms: Moncada

Moncada argued that the seizure of a sitting head of state violated a core norm of international law — the personal immunity of leaders in office.

“This immunity is an institutional safeguard for state sovereignty, not an individual privilege,” he said, warning that such actions set a dangerous precedent for all countries, regardless of size or power.

Claims of Aggression and Occupation

The Venezuelan envoy said the bombing of another state’s territory and the exercise of effective control amounted to acts of aggression and occupation, even without formal annexation or a permanent troop presence.

Calling on the Security Council to uphold international law “without double standards”, Moncada said selective interpretations undermine multilateralism and the Council’s credibility.

US Says Abduction Was ‘Lawful’, Denies War or Occupation

Responding to the accusations, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told the Security Council that the United States was “not at war with Venezuela or its people” and was not occupying the country.

Waltz defended the seizure of Maduro as “a law enforcement operation in furtherance of lawful indictments”.

“The United States arrested a narcotrafficker who is now going to stand trial in the United States,” he said.

Washington Reaffirms Position on Maduro

Waltz accused Maduro of being “responsible for attacks against the people of the United States, for destabilising the Western Hemisphere and illegitimately repressing the people of Venezuela”.

While insisting the US was neither at war nor occupying Venezuela, Waltz reiterated Washington’s long-standing position that Maduro is not a legitimate president and is viewed by the US as the head of what it describes as a “terrorist” organisation.

Mixed Messaging Highlighted

The remarks appeared to contrast with statements from US President Donald Trump and senior officials in Washington, who have publicly spoken about the deployment of troops and military assets into Venezuela to seize Maduro, and Trump’s assertion that the US would “run” Venezuela.

Observers noted the divergence between the language used at the Security Council and rhetoric emanating from Washington.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:57 PM (IST)
Cilia Flores Maduro Capture UN Charter Violation Venezuela Accuses US Of Illegal Attack
