Hindu Widow Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 40-year-old Hindu widow in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, was allegedly gang-raped by two men, tied to a tree, and had her hair forcibly cut, police said. The attackers, identified as Shahin and Hasan, also demanded money from the widow and reportedly tortured her relatives. According to the police complaint, Shahin had been harassing the woman after she purchased land and a house from him and his brother two-and-a-half years ago. On Saturday evening, when the widow’s relatives visited, Shahin and Hasan allegedly assaulted and raped her. After she resisted paying money, they tied her to a tree, cut her hair, recorded the act, and circulated the video on social media.

Violence Against Minorities Escalates Bangladesh

Local residents rescued the woman and admitted her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where medical examination confirmed abuse. She has filed a complaint at Kaliganj Police Station. Jhenaidah Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain said, “We have recorded her statement, and the highest possible legal action will be taken after investigation.” The incident comes amid a spate of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Hindu men Khokon Chandra Das, Amrit Mondal, and Dipu Chandra Das in December 2025.

India has expressed concern over the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in the country and is closely monitoring developments. The Bangladesh government stated it is committed to protecting minority communities.