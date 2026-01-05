Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Hindu Widow Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence

Hindu widow gang-raped, tied to tree, hair cut in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh; attackers demand money, police probe.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 08:15 PM (IST)
A 40-year-old Hindu widow in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, was allegedly gang-raped by two men, tied to a tree, and had her hair forcibly cut, police said. The attackers, identified as Shahin and Hasan, also demanded money from the widow and reportedly tortured her relatives. According to the police complaint, Shahin had been harassing the woman after she purchased land and a house from him and his brother two-and-a-half years ago. On Saturday evening, when the widow’s relatives visited, Shahin and Hasan allegedly assaulted and raped her. After she resisted paying money, they tied her to a tree, cut her hair, recorded the act, and circulated the video on social media.

Violence Against Minorities Escalates Bangladesh

Local residents rescued the woman and admitted her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where medical examination confirmed abuse. She has filed a complaint at Kaliganj Police Station. Jhenaidah Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain said, “We have recorded her statement, and the highest possible legal action will be taken after investigation.” The incident comes amid a spate of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Hindu men Khokon Chandra Das, Amrit Mondal, and Dipu Chandra Das in December 2025.

India has expressed concern over the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in the country and is closely monitoring developments. The Bangladesh government stated it is committed to protecting minority communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to the Hindu widow in Kaliganj?

A 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly gang-raped by two men, tied to a tree, had her hair cut, and her attackers demanded money. They also reportedly tortured her relatives.

Who are the alleged perpetrators and what was their motive?

The attackers were identified as Shahin and Hasan. Shahin had allegedly been harassing the woman after a land and house purchase transaction from him and his brother.

What action has been taken by the police?

The woman has filed a complaint at Kaliganj Police Station. Police have recorded her statement and promised the highest possible legal action after an investigation.

Has the woman received medical attention?

Yes, local residents rescued the woman and admitted her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where a medical examination confirmed abuse.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Rape Hindu
