A 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly gang-raped by two men, tied to a tree, had her hair cut, and her attackers demanded money. They also reportedly tortured her relatives.
Explorer
Hindu Widow Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
Hindu widow gang-raped, tied to tree, hair cut in Jhenaidah, Bangladesh; attackers demand money, police probe.
A 40-year-old Hindu widow in Kaliganj, Jhenaidah, was allegedly gang-raped by two men, tied to a tree, and had her hair forcibly cut, police said. The attackers, identified as Shahin and Hasan, also demanded money from the widow and reportedly tortured her relatives. According to the police complaint, Shahin had been harassing the woman after she purchased land and a house from him and his brother two-and-a-half years ago. On Saturday evening, when the widow’s relatives visited, Shahin and Hasan allegedly assaulted and raped her. After she resisted paying money, they tied her to a tree, cut her hair, recorded the act, and circulated the video on social media.
Local residents rescued the woman and admitted her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where medical examination confirmed abuse. She has filed a complaint at Kaliganj Police Station. Jhenaidah Additional Superintendent of Police Billal Hossain said, “We have recorded her statement, and the highest possible legal action will be taken after investigation.” The incident comes amid a spate of violence against minorities in Bangladesh, including the lynching of Hindu men Khokon Chandra Das, Amrit Mondal, and Dipu Chandra Das in December 2025.
India has expressed concern over the “unremitting hostility” against minorities in the country and is closely monitoring developments. The Bangladesh government stated it is committed to protecting minority communities.
Related Video
Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to the Hindu widow in Kaliganj?
Who are the alleged perpetrators and what was their motive?
The attackers were identified as Shahin and Hasan. Shahin had allegedly been harassing the woman after a land and house purchase transaction from him and his brother.
What action has been taken by the police?
The woman has filed a complaint at Kaliganj Police Station. Police have recorded her statement and promised the highest possible legal action after an investigation.
Has the woman received medical attention?
Yes, local residents rescued the woman and admitted her to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, where a medical examination confirmed abuse.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
India
15th Parole For Ram Rahim Sparks Outrage As Umar, Sharjeel Are Denied Bail On Same Day
World
Hindu Widow Gang-Raped, Tied To Tree In Bangladesh Amid Rising Minority Violence
India
Delay In Trial Doesn't Operate As 'Trump Card': SC To Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Justin M Bharucha
Opinion
Advertisement