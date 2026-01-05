Nicolas Maduro has pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges.
Explorer
'I Was Kidnapped, I Am..': Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In First US Court Appearance
Maduro pleaded not guilty in a New York court, calling his arrest a kidnapping as US pursues narco-terrorism charges.
Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges during his first appearance in a US court, declaring himself “innocent” and claiming he was kidnapped and brought to America unlawfully. “I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country,” Maduro told the judge, insisting that his arrest violated international norms. Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom wearing a blue jail uniform, with proceedings translated into Spanish via headsets.
His wife, who was detained alongside him, was also present during the brief but mandatory hearing that formally initiated the case. The appearance followed a tightly guarded transfer from a Brooklyn detention facility early Monday. A law enforcement motorcade transported Maduro to a nearby field, where he was flown by helicopter to Manhattan before being moved in an armored vehicle to the courthouse complex. US prosecutors have charged Maduro with using drug trafficking as a tool of “narco-terrorism”, accusations that the Trump administration cited to justify his capture and transfer to New York.
The case is expected to trigger a prolonged legal battle. Maduro’s legal team is likely to challenge the legality of his arrest, arguing that he enjoys immunity as a sitting head of state. However, Washington does not recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate president following the disputed 2024 election. If the case proceeds, Maduro would face trial under the US criminal justice system, including the right to a jury trial. A similar immunity argument was unsuccessfully made by former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega after his capture by US forces in 1990. Outside the courthouse, police kept rival groups of protesters and pro-intervention demonstrators apart as the hearing took place.
Related Video
Punjab News: AAP Leader Shot Dead During Wedding in Amritsar
Frequently Asked Questions
What charges has Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to in US court?
What was Nicolas Maduro's defense during his court appearance?
Maduro declared his innocence, claiming he was kidnapped and brought to America unlawfully, and that his arrest violated international norms.
How was Nicolas Maduro transferred to the Manhattan court?
He was transferred from a Brooklyn detention facility via a motorcade to a field, then by helicopter to Manhattan, and finally by armored vehicle to the courthouse.
What legal challenges are expected in Nicolas Maduro's case?
Maduro's legal team is likely to challenge the legality of his arrest based on his claim of immunity as a head of state.
Follow Breaking News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Advertisement
Top Headlines
World
Hindu Journalist Shot Dead In Bangladesh, Fifth Minority Attack In Three Weeks
World
‘For The Homeland, I Will Take Up Arms Again’: Colombia’s President Warns After US Action In Venezuela
India
'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning
India
15th Parole For Ram Rahim Sparks Outrage As Umar, Sharjeel Are Denied Bail On Same Day
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Justin M Bharucha
Opinion
Advertisement