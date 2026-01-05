Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'I Was Kidnapped, I Am..': Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In First US Court Appearance

'I Was Kidnapped, I Am..': Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In First US Court Appearance

Maduro pleaded not guilty in a New York court, calling his arrest a kidnapping as US pursues narco-terrorism charges.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges during his first appearance in a US court, declaring himself “innocent” and claiming he was kidnapped and brought to America unlawfully. “I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country,” Maduro told the judge, insisting that his arrest violated international norms. Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom wearing a blue jail uniform, with proceedings translated into Spanish via headsets.

Armored Transfer To Manhattan Court

His wife, who was detained alongside him, was also present during the brief but mandatory hearing that formally initiated the case. The appearance followed a tightly guarded transfer from a Brooklyn detention facility early Monday. A law enforcement motorcade transported Maduro to a nearby field, where he was flown by helicopter to Manhattan before being moved in an armored vehicle to the courthouse complex. US prosecutors have charged Maduro with using drug trafficking as a tool of “narco-terrorism”, accusations that the Trump administration cited to justify his capture and transfer to New York.

Immunity Claim, Lengthy Legal Battle

The case is expected to trigger a prolonged legal battle. Maduro’s legal team is likely to challenge the legality of his arrest, arguing that he enjoys immunity as a sitting head of state. However, Washington does not recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate president following the disputed 2024 election. If the case proceeds, Maduro would face trial under the US criminal justice system, including the right to a jury trial. A similar immunity argument was unsuccessfully made by former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega after his capture by US forces in 1990. Outside the courthouse, police kept rival groups of protesters and pro-intervention demonstrators apart as the hearing took place.

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges has Nicolas Maduro pleaded not guilty to in US court?

Nicolas Maduro has pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges.

What was Nicolas Maduro's defense during his court appearance?

Maduro declared his innocence, claiming he was kidnapped and brought to America unlawfully, and that his arrest violated international norms.

How was Nicolas Maduro transferred to the Manhattan court?

He was transferred from a Brooklyn detention facility via a motorcade to a field, then by helicopter to Manhattan, and finally by armored vehicle to the courthouse.

What legal challenges are expected in Nicolas Maduro's case?

Maduro's legal team is likely to challenge the legality of his arrest based on his claim of immunity as a head of state.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
New York Venezuela US TRUMP US Court Maduro
