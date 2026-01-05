'I Was Kidnapped, I Am..': Maduro Pleads Not Guilty In First US Court Appearance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism charges during his first appearance in a US court, declaring himself “innocent” and claiming he was kidnapped and brought to America unlawfully. “I’m innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man, the president of my country,” Maduro told the judge, insisting that his arrest violated international norms. Maduro appeared in a Manhattan federal courtroom wearing a blue jail uniform, with proceedings translated into Spanish via headsets.

Armored Transfer To Manhattan Court

His wife, who was detained alongside him, was also present during the brief but mandatory hearing that formally initiated the case. The appearance followed a tightly guarded transfer from a Brooklyn detention facility early Monday. A law enforcement motorcade transported Maduro to a nearby field, where he was flown by helicopter to Manhattan before being moved in an armored vehicle to the courthouse complex. US prosecutors have charged Maduro with using drug trafficking as a tool of “narco-terrorism”, accusations that the Trump administration cited to justify his capture and transfer to New York.

Immunity Claim, Lengthy Legal Battle

The case is expected to trigger a prolonged legal battle. Maduro’s legal team is likely to challenge the legality of his arrest, arguing that he enjoys immunity as a sitting head of state. However, Washington does not recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate president following the disputed 2024 election. If the case proceeds, Maduro would face trial under the US criminal justice system, including the right to a jury trial. A similar immunity argument was unsuccessfully made by former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega after his capture by US forces in 1990. Outside the courthouse, police kept rival groups of protesters and pro-intervention demonstrators apart as the hearing took place.