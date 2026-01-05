'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the PM Modi-led government following US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Washington could raise tariffs on India “very quickly”, saying high-profile events like “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi”, along with public displays of bonhomie, have yielded little diplomatic benefit. The opposition’s reaction came after Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his displeasure over India’s purchase of Russian oil and that the US could impose higher tariffs on New Delhi if such imports continued.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister’s “good friend in the White House” was once again adopting a “blow hot, blow cold” approach towards India.

Trump Warns India Over Tariffs

“All those Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, all those (forced) hugs, and all those social media posts hailing the US President have done very little good,” Ramesh said. Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while travelling from Florida to Washington DC. He said India wanted to “make him happy” and warned that higher tariffs would be “very bad” for New Delhi.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who was accompanying Trump, said the tariffs imposed by the US were the “chief reason” India was now purchasing substantially less Russian oil. Graham also referred to his proposed tariff bill that seeks to impose 500 per cent levies on imports from countries buying Russian oil, arguing that pressure must be exerted on Russia’s customers to end the Ukraine conflict.