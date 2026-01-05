Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'All Those Hugs Did Nothing': Congress Mocks PM Modi After Trump Tariffs Warning

Congress hits PM Modi govt after Trump warns of higher US tariffs over India’s Russian oil imports, optics fail.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 05 Jan 2026 05:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Congress on Monday took a swipe at the PM Modi-led government following US President Donald Trump’s remarks that Washington could raise tariffs on India “very quickly”, saying high-profile events like “Namaste Trump” and “Howdy Modi”, along with public displays of bonhomie, have yielded little diplomatic benefit. The opposition’s reaction came after Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his displeasure over India’s purchase of Russian oil and that the US could impose higher tariffs on New Delhi if such imports continued.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister’s “good friend in the White House” was once again adopting a “blow hot, blow cold” approach towards India.

Trump Warns India Over Tariffs

“All those Namaste Trump, Howdy Modi events, all those (forced) hugs, and all those social media posts hailing the US President have done very little good,” Ramesh said. Trump made the remarks while speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday while travelling from Florida to Washington DC. He said India wanted to “make him happy” and warned that higher tariffs would be “very bad” for New Delhi.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who was accompanying Trump, said the tariffs imposed by the US were the “chief reason” India was now purchasing substantially less Russian oil. Graham also referred to his proposed tariff bill that seeks to impose 500 per cent levies on imports from countries buying Russian oil, arguing that pressure must be exerted on Russia’s customers to end the Ukraine conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did US President Donald Trump warn India about?

Donald Trump warned that Washington could raise tariffs on India very quickly if New Delhi continued to purchase oil from Russia.

What was the Congress party's reaction to Trump's remarks?

The Congress party stated that high-profile events and public displays of bonhomie with the US President have yielded little diplomatic benefit.

Why is the US reportedly unhappy with India's oil purchases?

The US is displeased with India's purchase of Russian oil, and Trump indicated that higher tariffs could be imposed if these imports continue.

What is the US Senator Lindsey Graham's stance on tariffs and Russian oil?

Senator Graham believes US tariffs are a primary reason India is buying less Russian oil and supports a proposed bill to impose high levies on countries buying Russian oil.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 05 Jan 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi US Tariff RUSSIA CONGRESS Donald Trump.
