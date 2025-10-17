Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentVeteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Honoured At Prayer Meet In Mumbai; PICS

Veteran Actor Pankaj Dheer Honoured At Prayer Meet In Mumbai; PICS

Bollywood icons, including Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonu Sood, paid tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet in Mumbai following his demise on October 15.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Bollywood icons, including Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Sonu Sood, paid tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet in Mumbai following his demise on October 15.

Bollywood Mourns Pankaj Dheer: Stars Gather for Prayer Meet in Mumbai

1/11
Bollywood icons, including Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan, paid tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet in Mumbai following his demise on October 15.
Bollywood icons, including Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan, paid tribute to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet in Mumbai following his demise on October 15.
2/11
Several prominent personalities from Hindi cinema, including Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Ramesh Taurani, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan, Suresh Oberoi, and Rajat Bedi, gathered at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai, to pay homage to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet organised in his memory.
Several prominent personalities from Hindi cinema, including Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Ramesh Taurani, Sonu Sood, Zayed Khan, Suresh Oberoi, and Rajat Bedi, gathered at the ISKCON Temple in Juhu, Mumbai, to pay homage to veteran actor Pankaj Dheer at a prayer meet organised in his memory.
3/11
Family members, including Pankaj’s son Nikitin Dheer, were present as the film fraternity offered condolences and remembered the late actor.
Family members, including Pankaj’s son Nikitin Dheer, were present as the film fraternity offered condolences and remembered the late actor.
4/11
Other notable figures present included Aditya Pancholi, Ashok Dubey, Ashoke Pandit, B.N. Tiwari, Baba Azmi, Babbu Mehra, Deepak Parashar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Deol, Firoz Khan (Arjun), Harish Bhimani, Madhur Bhandarkar.
Other notable figures present included Aditya Pancholi, Ashok Dubey, Ashoke Pandit, B.N. Tiwari, Baba Azmi, Babbu Mehra, Deepak Parashar, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Deol, Firoz Khan (Arjun), Harish Bhimani, Madhur Bhandarkar.
5/11
Mukesh Chhabra, Mukesh Khanna, Mukesh Rishi, Poonam Dhillon, Puneet Issar, Raj Kundra, Ranjeet, Ratan Jain, Rikku Rakeshnath, Rohit Shetty, Satluj Dheer, Sharad Saxena, Surinder Pal, Tanvi Azmi, Tej Sapru, Upasana Singh, and Urvashi Dholakia were also present.
Mukesh Chhabra, Mukesh Khanna, Mukesh Rishi, Poonam Dhillon, Puneet Issar, Raj Kundra, Ranjeet, Ratan Jain, Rikku Rakeshnath, Rohit Shetty, Satluj Dheer, Sharad Saxena, Surinder Pal, Tanvi Azmi, Tej Sapru, Upasana Singh, and Urvashi Dholakia were also present.
6/11
The gathering highlighted the deep respect and affection the industry had for Pankaj, who was best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the legendary television series Mahabharat.
The gathering highlighted the deep respect and affection the industry had for Pankaj, who was best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in the legendary television series Mahabharat.
7/11
Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15 at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
Pankaj Dheer passed away on October 15 at the age of 68 after a prolonged battle with cancer.
8/11
Actor Amit Behl recalled, “He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered and was back to work. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So, his passing is really shocking and very sad for all of us.”
Actor Amit Behl recalled, “He was ailing about three years ago, but he had recovered and was back to work. I spoke to him about three or four months ago, and he was sounding fine. So, his passing is really shocking and very sad for all of us.”
9/11
Pankaj Dheer’s last rites were held on Wednesday evening at the Pawan Hans crematorium.
Pankaj Dheer’s last rites were held on Wednesday evening at the Pawan Hans crematorium.
10/11
Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and Mika Singh paid their final respects.
Celebrities such as Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan, Puneet Issar, and Mika Singh paid their final respects.
11/11
The prayer meet and cremation brought together generations of Bollywood talent, highlighting Pankaj Dheer’s enduring legacy in both television and film. (All Image: Manav Manglani)
The prayer meet and cremation brought together generations of Bollywood talent, highlighting Pankaj Dheer’s enduring legacy in both television and film. (All Image: Manav Manglani)
Published at : 17 Oct 2025 09:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pankaj Dheer Pankaj Dheer Funeral

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
Trump To Meet Xi, Says: ‘Tariffs On China Unsustainable, But They Forced Me To Do That’
India
Rishi Sunak Lauds India For Signing UK-FTA, Says This On Tackling Tariff Issue With US
Rishi Sunak Lauds India For Signing UK-FTA, Says This On Tackling Tariff Issue With US
Cities
Gujarat CM Patel Keeps General, Administration Dept; Dy CM Snghvi Gets Home, Police — Check Full List
Gujarat CM Patel Keeps General, Administration Dept; Dy CM Snghvi Gets Home, Police — Check Full List
Election 2025
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Amit Shah Promises ‘Four Diwalis’ For Bihar, Slams RJD For Fielding Shahabuddin's Son
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Embed widget