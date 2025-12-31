Gig Workers Strike: How Your Food Delivery Could Be Hit On New Year’s Eve

Food delivery and e-commerce services could face disruptions on New Year’s Eve as gig and platform workers across India have announced a nationwide strike on December 31, raising concerns for customers planning celebrations at home.

Workers associated with platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon and Flipkart have called for the strike, demanding better pay, safety measures and improved working conditions. The protest is expected to impact food delivery, quick commerce and e-commerce services during one of the busiest nights of the year.

What Are Gig Workers Demanding?

Gig and platform workers have put forward a detailed charter of demands, including:

Guaranteed earnings at least equal to the minimum wage

A transparent pay structure, with a minimum payment of Rs 20 per kilometre for cab and delivery workers

An eight-hour workday, with overtime pay for extended hours

Insurance coverage for accidents, illness and emergencies, along with social security benefits

Scrapping “10-minute delivery” models, which workers say promote unsafe and rushed driving

Suspension of late-night deliveries after 11 pm during dense winter fog, citing safety concerns

Restaurants Fear Business Impact

Restaurant owners in different parts of Delhi said the strike could cause inconvenience for both customers and staff. “New Year’s Eve is a night when almost every household hosts a party. If deliveries are hit, customers will face difficulties and our business will also suffer,” a restaurant owner said, adding that nearly 30 per cent of their revenue comes from online delivery orders. Many restaurateurs said the workers’ demands deserve serious consideration.

Sheikh Salahuddin, General Secretary of the Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers, said nearly two lakh workers are expected to participate in the movement.

“We will observe a digital strike in three phases -- from 2 pm to 4 pm, 4 pm to 8 pm, and from 8 pm to midnight. During these hours, workers will switch off their phones or log out of delivery apps,” he said.

Appeal To The Centre

Gig and platform worker unions have also written to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, urging immediate government intervention against what they described as the “systemic exclusion” of workers from core labour rights in food delivery and taxi services.

With millions relying on food delivery and quick commerce platforms on New Year’s Eve, customers are being advised to plan ahead as the strike could lead to delays or limited availability of services.