No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim

No Space For Third-Party Intervention: New Delhi On China's India-Pak Truce Claim

India has consistently underlined that the May confrontation -- beginning on May 7-- was resolved exclusively through direct talks between the DGMOs of the two countries.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)

New Delhi has firmly dismissed China’s assertion that it helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the military confrontation earlier this year, reiterating that the truce was the outcome of direct bilateral communication, not third-party mediation.

India Rejects Mediation Claims

According to senior government sources, there was no external role in ending hostilities following Operation Sindoor. The ceasefire, they said, came after Pakistan reached out to India through established military channels.

“India’s position on mediation has always been unequivocal. There was no mediation after Operation Sindoor. Pakistan approached India’s DGMO seeking a ceasefire,” sources said.

China Echoes Trump's Claim

The clarification follows remarks by Donald Trump, later echoed by Wang Yi, in which Beijing projected itself as a peace facilitator in multiple global flashpoints including India-Pakistan tensions.

Speaking at a symposium in Beijing, Wang said China had taken an “objective and just stance” to address conflicts worldwide and claimed mediation efforts spanning northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, India-Pakistan tensions, Palestine-Israel, and the Cambodia-Thailand conflict.

New Delhi Reiterates Bilateral Framework

India has consistently underlined that the May confrontation -- beginning on May 7-- was resolved exclusively through direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries.

At a May 13 briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that the “specific date, time and wording” of the ceasefire understanding were finalised during a DGMO-to-DGMO phone call on May 10 at 3:35 pm.

No Space For Third-Party Intervention

Reaffirming its long-held stance, New Delhi stressed there is no role for third-party intervention in matters concerning India and Pakistan, maintaining that all such issues are to be addressed bilaterally.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan War India-China Relations
