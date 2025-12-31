Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Priyanka Gandhi's Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today

Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra To Get Engaged To Aviva Baig In Ranthambore Today

Raihan Vadra Engagement: Members of both families are present at the venue to attend the private celebration, which is being held in a close-knit setting.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 12:58 PM (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra's son Raihan Vadra will get engaged to his longtime girlfriend Aviva Baig in Rajasthan's Ranthambore today.

According to sources, the engagement ceremony will begin shortly at a resort in Ranthambore. Members of both families are present at the venue to attend the private celebration, which is being held in a close-knit setting.

The couple has reportedly known each other for nearly seven years and has now decided to take their relationship forward with the consent of both families. Sources said both families are happy about the engagement. Aviva Beg and her family are based in Delhi.

Raihan Vadra Family Background

Raihan Vadra belongs to one of India’s most prominent political families. He is the grandson of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Despite this legacy, Rehan has largely stayed away from the public glare.

Born on August 29, 2000, Rehan has a younger sister, Miraya Vadra. The siblings usually maintain a low profile, though they are occasionally seen with their mother, Priyanka Gandhi, at select public events.

Raihan Vadra's Education Qualifications

Raihan Vadra spent his childhood and completed his schooling across different cities. He received his early education in Delhi and also studied in Dehradun. For higher studies, he moved to London, where he completed his degree from SOAS University. His academic interests were inclined towards art and creative subjects, which influenced his career choices.

After completing his education, Raihan Vadra pursued a career in the arts. He is a professional installation and visual artist, with a keen interest in expressing ideas through colours, forms and images. He is also passionate about wildlife photography and frequently captures images of nature, animals and open landscapes.

Raihan also has an interest in painting and video production and has held several exhibitions showcasing his paintings and artworks. His creative work often reflects themes of nature, society and personal emotions.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 12:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Robert Vadra Raihan Vadra Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Aviva Baig Priyanka Son Engagement Raihan Vadra Engagement Ranthambore
