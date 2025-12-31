Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out

Faridabad Rape: A shocking case of gang rape has come to light in Faridabad, where a woman was allegedly assaulted inside a moving vehicle and later thrown out near an SGM Nagar locality. The victim, who resisted the attack, was brutally beaten and sustained serious injuries. She was initially admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

The woman had taken a lift in an Eco van late at night. The accused allegedly drove her around the Faridabad–Gurugram Road for nearly two hours before pushing her out of the moving vehicle around 3 am near SGM Nagar and fleeing the spot. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case.

Sequence of Events

Police spokesperson Yashpal Singh said the victim’s sister stated in her complaint that the woman had called her around 8:30 pm, saying she had an argument with her mother and was heading to a friend’s house, promising to return within three hours. However, around midnight, the woman began waiting for a ride.

An Eco van stopped during this time, with two men already inside. After offering her a lift, the accused allegedly drove towards Gurugram. Beyond a Hanuman temple on the Faridabad–Gurugram stretch, one accused continued driving while the other allegedly raped the woman inside the vehicle. The van reportedly kept moving along the road for nearly two hours.

Victim Sustains Severe Injuries

The woman suffered injuries to her face and head and required 12 stitches. Later that night, she managed to call her sister and inform her about the assault. The sister rushed to the spot and took the victim to Faridabad Civil Hospital, from where doctors referred her to AIIMS Delhi due to the seriousness of her condition. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Faridabad.

Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

Police have registered a case and arrested both accused based on CCTV footage. The men are reportedly natives of Madhya Pradesh and were residing in Faridabad. Further investigation into the case is ongoing.