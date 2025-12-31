A shocking crime came to light from Haryana’s Faridabad district, where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped after being offered a lift by two men. The accused later threw her out of a moving vehicle, leaving her seriously injured. The survivor was admitted to a hospital around 5 am on Tuesday.

The survivor, who spoke to ABP News, said she did not know the men who picked her up. She revealed that she had left home in anger after an argument with her mother and was waiting for transport when the incident occurred.

“I Did Not Know Them”

The survivor said the men stopped their vehicle after seeing her and offered to drop her. “They said I looked disturbed and transferred rs 600 to me. I did not understand their intention. They sent the money via Paytm,” she said.

She added that she had only asked for a lift and told them she would pay the fare. “I asked them to drop me near the mosque, close to my house, but they took the vehicle in another direction towards Gurugram. I realised they were taking the wrong route,” she said.

Phone Taken, Car Locked

The survivor alleged that the accused locked the car doors and took away her phone, preventing her from calling anyone for help. “I got into the vehicle around 12:30 am. Until 2:30–3 am, I don’t even know where all they took me,” she said.

Recounting the most traumatic moment, she said she was pushed out of the moving vehicle around 3 am near Raja Chowk. “There was heavy fog; visibility was almost zero. I tried to hold onto a passing vehicle and later an ambulance, but they pushed me again,” she said, adding that no police personnel were present at the spot at the time.

Allegations Of Assault And Threats

The survivor alleged that after giving her money, the accused slapped her two to three times and assaulted her inside the car. “One of them stepped out while the other raped me. Later, they stopped the vehicle near a secluded area and assaulted me one after the other,” she alleged.

She further claimed the men threatened her, saying she would be thrown into a gorge near Gurugram if she did not comply.

Police have registered a case and said an investigation is underway. The survivor is currently undergoing treatment, and her condition is being closely monitored. Authorities said further action will be taken based on medical reports and evidence collected.