After Trump, China Says It Helped Mediate India-Pakistan Conflict

China has claimed it mediated the India–Pakistan military standoff, despite India’s firm rejection of third-party involvement in bilateral disputes.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 08:36 AM (IST)

China has projected itself as a diplomatic intermediary in the India–Pakistan military confrontation that unfolded earlier this year, echoing earlier assertions made by U.S. President Donald Trump. Beijing’s claim comes despite New Delhi’s long-standing and consistent position that disputes with Pakistan are strictly bilateral and do not warrant external mediation.

The assertion was made by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who presented China as an active peace broker not only in South Asia but also across multiple global flashpoints. His remarks place the India–Pakistan situation alongside other regions where Beijing claims to have played a stabilising role, including northern Myanmar, tensions between Cambodia and Thailand, and the Iranian nuclear issue.

China Projects Itself As A Global Peace Broker

Addressing the Symposium on the International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations in Beijing, Wang Yi painted a grim picture of global security. He said the world had experienced more frequent local wars and cross-border conflicts this year than at any point since World War II, as per India Today. Against this backdrop, he argued that China had attempted to contribute to stability by pursuing what he described as an “objective and just stance,” focusing not only on defusing immediate crises but also on addressing their deeper causes.

According to Wang, Beijing’s diplomatic outreach has been guided by impartiality and a long-term vision for peace, rather than short-term political gains. He suggested that this approach had enabled China to engage with opposing sides in multiple conflicts.

India–Pakistan Tensions Listed As A ‘Hotspot Issue’

Among the various conflicts mentioned, Wang specifically included the India–Pakistan military confrontation as one of the “hotspot issues” that China claimed to have mediated in 2025, reported NDTV. The reference is notable given India’s repeated rejection of third-party intervention in its relations with Pakistan, particularly on matters of security and terrorism.

China’s remarks align with earlier claims by Donald Trump, who had also suggested external involvement in easing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India, however, has consistently maintained that any engagement with Pakistan must be direct and bilateral.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 31 Dec 2025 08:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan China INDIA TRUMP
