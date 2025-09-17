Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan Beams With Pride As Aryan Debuts As Director

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Premiere: Shah Rukh Khan Beams With Pride As Aryan Debuts As Director

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* premiered in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 11:11 PM (IST)
Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood* premiered in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

The screening turned into a star-studded affair with several celebrities in attendance.

1/13
Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his family to support Aryan on his big day.
Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his family to support Aryan on his big day.
2/13
SRK was spotted with his arm in a sling and a short, neatly styled haircut.
SRK was spotted with his arm in a sling and a short, neatly styled haircut.
3/13
The star-studded evening marked a milestone for Aryan as a debut director.
The star-studded evening marked a milestone for Aryan as a debut director.
4/13
Shah Rukh Khan posed warmly with the paparazzi, radiating pride and joy.
Shah Rukh Khan posed warmly with the paparazzi, radiating pride and joy.
5/13
Aryan Khan was spotted clicking a picture of his father with the paparazzi.
Aryan Khan was spotted clicking a picture of his father with the paparazzi.
6/13
Aryan’s presence behind the lens added a personal touch to the evening.
Aryan’s presence behind the lens added a personal touch to the evening.
7/13
The atmosphere was filled with glamour, with several stars gracing the premiere.
The atmosphere was filled with glamour, with several stars gracing the premiere.
8/13
The actor greeted the media warmly before heading inside for the screening.
The actor greeted the media warmly before heading inside for the screening.
9/13
During an earlier preview, Shah Rukh expressed deep gratitude to Mumbai and India for his 30-year journey.
During an earlier preview, Shah Rukh expressed deep gratitude to Mumbai and India for his 30-year journey.
10/13
Lead actors include Lakshya and Sahher Bamba.
Lead actors include Lakshya and Sahher Bamba.
11/13
Supporting cast members include Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.
Supporting cast members include Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor.
12/13
The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.
The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.
13/13
The premiere night underlined the blending of legacy and fresh beginnings for the Khan family.
The premiere night underlined the blending of legacy and fresh beginnings for the Khan family.
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 11:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan

