Fresh concerns over water safety have emerged in Greater Noida after dozens of residents reported falling ill following alleged sewage contamination in the drinking water supply. The incident, reported from Sector Delta 1, has sparked anxiety among locals already shaken by the recent Indore water contamination case that claimed more than 10 lives and left around 200 people hospitalised.

Residents said they began experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea and fever over the past few days, raising fears of a similar outbreak. Several families, including children, have been affected, prompting urgent inspections by civic and health authorities.

Sewage Leak Blamed For Contamination

According to residents, sewage mixed with drinking water after a damaged pipeline allowed contaminated water to seep into the supply network in parts of Sector Delta 1. Complaints suggest the problem stems from ageing infrastructure, with several leaks reported in the sector’s decades-old pipelines.

Officials from the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and the health department inspected the affected areas on Wednesday. The damaged pipeline was repaired, medicines and oral rehydration solutions were distributed, and water samples were collected for laboratory testing to assess contamination levels.

Fear Of Indore-Like Outbreak Grips Residents

The incident has triggered widespread concern among residents, many of whom fear a repeat of the Indore tragedy. Locals have demanded stricter monitoring of water supply lines, pointing to repeated pipeline failures and poor water quality in the sector.

GNIDA assistant manager (water department) Manoj Choudhary told The Times of India that a dilapidated section of pipeline in Block C was found leaking and was repaired by Wednesday afternoon. During further inspections, two additional leaking pipelines were identified and replaced. “We checked the water quality after the repairs in the evening and found it to be normal,” he said.

Medical Camp Set Up, Children Among Those Affected

Health officials moved quickly after residents raised the alarm. Dr Narayan Kishore, chief medical superintendent at CHC Kasna, said a medical camp was organised following information from the residents’ welfare association (RWA). Around 30 people consulted doctors, with five to six requiring medication while others were advised oral rehydration solutions. “The situation is under control. If needed, another medical camp will be organised,” he said.

However, residents claimed that cases of diarrhoea had started surfacing as early as Monday. Pramod Bhati, president of the Sector Delta 1 RWA, said at least 12 people had fallen ill so far, including children aged between 12 and 15. Most cases were reported from Block C, where the pipeline rupture occurred. He noted that this was the third instance of pipeline damage within a week in a sector housing nearly 20,000 people across six blocks.

Residents Blame Old Pipelines, Blocked Sewers

Locals alleged that blocked sewer lines were diverted into a drain, allowing sewage to seep into a leaking water pipeline running through the same channel. Rukmani Singh, a resident of Block C, said she suspected contamination when she first fell ill. “I felt uneasy and soon developed loose motions and extreme weakness,” she said, adding that several neighbours, including a 12-year-old girl, reported similar symptoms.

The incident has also reignited criticism of civic management in Greater Noida, often projected as a major industrial and investment hub. “Instead of repairing the blocked sewer line, it was diverted into a drain. An uncovered manhole allowed dirty water to enter an old, leaking pipeline,” said Deepak Kumar Bhati, convenor of the sector’s RWA. “We pay our bills, yet we are forced to use contaminated water.”

GNIDA Assures Action, Urges Caution

GNIDA officials said complaints related to water or sewer leakages would be addressed on priority. Choudhary urged residents to report any foul smell, colour or taste in water immediately, adding that proposals are being prepared to replace pipelines in older sectors facing recurring issues.

Health experts have advised residents to take precautionary measures until test results confirm water safety, including boiling drinking water, avoiding raw or street food, maintaining hygiene and seeking medical help promptly if symptoms worsen.