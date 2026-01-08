Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesActor Ramya Compares Mindset Of Men With Dogs, Says ‘Put All Men in Jail’

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya, has triggered a sharp backlash on social media after reacting to recent Supreme Court remarks on stray dogs. Her post, which drew an analogy between the unpredictability of animal behaviour and human criminal intent, quickly went viral, prompting criticism, support and wider political debate. What began as a discussion on public safety and stray dog management has since expanded into a contentious argument over analogy, responsibility and the role of public figures in interpreting judicial proceedings online.

Post That Ignited The Controversy

Ramya shared a post responding to the Supreme Court’s remark that it is not possible to predict when a dog may bite. Drawing a pointed comparison, she wrote that one cannot read a man’s mind either to know when he might rape or murder, questioning whether such uncertainty would justify putting all men in jail.Actor Ramya Compares Mindset Of Men With Dogs, Says ‘Put All Men in Jail’

The analogy immediately drew criticism. Internet accused her of making a false equivalence between animal behaviour and human crime, arguing that criminal acts involve intent, legal responsibility and punishment, unlike animal actions. Others described the reference to violent crimes as provocative and insensitive, particularly in light of public fear following recent stray dog attack incidents.

At the same time, Ramya’s supporters argued that her comment was being read too literally. They maintained that the post was meant to challenge the logic of collective or pre-emptive action, rather than dismiss concerns around public safety or defend dog attacks.

Supreme Court Remarks

The Supreme Court has been examining issues related to the management of stray dogs amid rising incidents of attacks and concerns over the inadequate implementation of animal birth control and vaccination rules by civic authorities. During the hearings, the court underlined the unpredictable nature of animal behaviour and the risks this poses in public spaces.

On different occasions, it noted that a dog’s state of mind cannot be reliably assessed, and also referred to arguments suggesting that dogs may sense fear in humans and respond aggressively in certain situations.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Jan 2026 03:45 PM (IST)
