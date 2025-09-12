Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Nia Sharma Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'Shortest Goa Trip' Ever; See PICS

Nia Sharma Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her 'Shortest Goa Trip' Ever; See PICS

Popular television actress Nia Sharma recently shared a funny update about what she called her "shortest Goa trip ever," which lasted less than 24 hours.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Popular television actress Nia Sharma recently shared a funny update about what she called her “shortest Goa trip ever,” which lasted less than 24 hours.

Nia Sharma Hilariously Recaps Her Blink-and-Miss Goa Vacation

Popular television actress Nia Sharma recently shared a funny update about what she called her “shortest Goa trip ever,” which lasted less than 24 hours.
Popular television actress Nia Sharma recently shared a funny update about what she called her “shortest Goa trip ever,” which lasted less than 24 hours.
Nia posted a series of pictures and videos from her quick getaway. In one clip, she jokingly said, "You know I take the largest black coffee mug in the morning," before pulling out a tiny cup, taking a sip, and laughing as she said, "venti."
Nia posted a series of pictures and videos from her quick getaway. In one clip, she jokingly said, “You know I take the largest black coffee mug in the morning,” before pulling out a tiny cup, taking a sip, and laughing as she said, “venti.”
In another video, Nia was seen strolling through the streets of Goa and revealed that she had changed her outfit three times in a single day.
In another video, Nia was seen strolling through the streets of Goa and revealed that she had changed her outfit three times in a single day.
"This is the third time I am changing a dress because I'm in Goa and as I walk on the streets, I am finding new dresses and I am just changing and changing," she said with a laugh.
“This is the third time I am changing a dress because I’m in Goa and as I walk on the streets, I am finding new dresses and I am just changing and changing,” she said with a laugh.
To sum up the whirlwind trip, Nia captioned her post: "Shortest Goa trip ever! Who comes back in 24 hours. 'Me'. I like home now."
To sum up the whirlwind trip, Nia captioned her post: “Shortest Goa trip ever! Who comes back in 24 hours. ‘Me’. I like home now.”
From the pictures, it appears the actress was in Goa to attend an event before spending the rest of the day exploring and relaxing.
From the pictures, it appears the actress was in Goa to attend an event before spending the rest of the day exploring and relaxing.
Nia was last seen in Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah.
Nia was last seen in Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, and Kashmera Shah.
She also played the role of a witch named Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance show Suhagan Chudail, co-starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy. (All Image: Nia Sharma/Instagram.)
She also played the role of a witch named Nishigandha in the fantasy-thriller-romance show Suhagan Chudail, co-starring Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy. (All Image: Nia Sharma/Instagram.)
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:16 AM (IST)
Nia Sharma
Photo Gallery

