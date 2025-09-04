Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentSushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee's 26th Birthday With Unseen Throwback PICS

Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee's 26th Birthday With Unseen Throwback PICS

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently turned into a proud mom as both her daughters, Renee and Alisah, celebrated their birthdays.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 04 Sep 2025 11:23 AM (IST)
The actress shared emotional notes on Instagram along with beautiful family moments and pictures of her girls.
As her elder daughter Renee turned a year older, Sushmita poured her heart out in a touching message.
Sharing a collection of images featuring Renee, younger daughter Alisah, and her parents, she wrote: “Happpyyyyyy Birthday my first love!!!! God’s most precious gift, that changed my life forever!!!
She continued,
She further added, “This is YOUR year….bring it on Shona @reneesen47 I am forever Proud of you!!! Prepare…Perform…Prevail #partytime Here’s to you my Beautiful child & the best Didi ever!!! WE LOVE YOU SHONA!!! God bless #duggadugga @alisahsen47 & Maa.”
Sushmita even shared pictures from Renee’s recent photoshoot, captioning them: “Uffffff!!!! Attitude doesn’t compete…it SLAYS in its own lane!! I love you Birthday Girl @reneesen47 Stunningggg!!! #duggadugga #maa.”
Just a few days earlier, on August 28, the actress penned a beautiful note for her younger daughter Alisah, who celebrated her 16th birthday.
The 49-year-old actress adopted Renee in 2000 at the age of 24 and welcomed Alisah into the family in 2010. Over the years, Sushmita has often shared glimpses of her life as a single mother, calling her daughters the center of her universe. (All Image: Sushmita Sen/Instagram.)
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Embed widget