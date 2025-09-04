Explorer
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee's 26th Birthday With Unseen Throwback PICS
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently turned into a proud mom as both her daughters, Renee and Alisah, celebrated their birthdays.
Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen recently turned into a proud mom as both her daughters, Renee and Alisah, celebrated their birthdays.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
Published at : 04 Sep 2025 11:22 AM (IST)
Tags :Sushmita Sen Renee Sen
Entertainment
9 Photos
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee's 26th Birthday With Unseen Throwback PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Ankita Lokhande Brings Festive Glamour In A Classy White Saree For Ganesh Chaturthi
Entertainment
8 Photos
Who Is Kalyani Priyadarshan? Meet India’s First Female Superhero In Lokah Chapter 1
Entertainment
9 Photos
Meet Sahher Bambba: The Rising Star All Set To Rule Screens With Aryan Khan’s Debut Show
Entertainment
8 Photos
Karishma Tanna Shares Dreamy Glimpses From Her Swiss Holiday With Husband Varun Bangera
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Shikhar Dhawan Gets ED Summons In Illegal Betting App Case
Cities
Delhi Floods: Services At Yamuna Bank Metro Station Hit As Floodwater Prevents Entry
India
'8 Years Too Late': Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram Reacts To GST Revision
Cricket
BCCI Likely To Delay India's Test Team Announcement For IND vs WI Test Series
Advertisement
Entertainment
9 Photos
Sushmita Sen Celebrates Daughter Renee's 26th Birthday With Unseen Throwback PICS
Entertainment
7 Photos
Bollywood Divas Show How To Elevate Festive Fashion With Statement Lehengas; PICS
Nayanima Basu
Opinion