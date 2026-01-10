In a rare show of unity, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the rival NCP (Sharad Pawar), headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar, released a joint manifesto on January 10, 2026, for the upcoming Pune municipal corporation elections.

The move marks a significant softening of ties between the two factions that split acrimoniously in 2023, reshaping Maharashtra’s political landscape. The joint announcement comes ahead of the January 15 civic polls to the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, part of elections being held across 29 local bodies in the state.

Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Share Stage

Ajit Pawar and his cousin Supriya Sule, the working president of NCP(SP), appeared together at a press conference to release the manifesto — a symbolic moment that underlined renewed coordination between the two camps.

Several senior NCP(SP) leaders, who had so far remained largely absent from the campaign trail, were also present at the event, signaling broader internal backing for the alliance at the local level.

Despite being positioned on opposite sides of the political divide at the state level — with Ajit Pawar’s NCP part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and NCP(SP) aligned with the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi — both groups have agreed to fight these civic elections together.

#WATCH | Pune | NCP-SCP's Supriya Sule and NCP's Ajit Pawar jointly address the press at the launch of their joint manifesto for Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body elections pic.twitter.com/1QLtFF2F3G — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2026

Manifesto Focuses On Core Civic Issues

Ajit Pawar said the joint manifesto concentrates on long-standing urban challenges faced by Pune’s residents. Key promises include assured tap water supply, pothole-free roads, smoother traffic movement, improved sanitation, enhanced healthcare facilities, pollution control measures, and the rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

The document also outlines several welfare initiatives aimed at easing the cost of living. These include free travel on PMPML buses and the metro, property tax exemptions for homes up to 500 square feet, and free tablets for students to support education.

The emphasis, Pawar noted, was on governance and development rather than political rivalry.

Political Signals Beyond Municipal Polls

The collaboration has fueled speculation about deeper political realignment. Ajit Pawar had earlier remarked that politics has “no permanent enemies,” hinting that cooperation between the two factions may not be limited to municipal elections alone.

At the same time, Ajit Pawar has not held back criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s local leadership, despite sharing power with the BJP at both the state and national levels. He has accused BJP-led civic administrations of failing to deliver development in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, even after receiving substantial government funds.

The BJP governed both civic bodies from 2017 to 2022, a period now under renewed scrutiny as voters prepare to cast their ballots.