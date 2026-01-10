Drunk Audi Driver Mows Down Food Stalls In Jaipur; One Killed, 15 Injured In Hit-And-Run Horror

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A shocking case of drunk driving followed by a hit-and-run has emerged from Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan, where a speeding Audi car rammed into food stalls and roadside eateries, crushing shopkeepers and customers standing there. The incident claimed one life and left 15 others seriously injured, triggering outrage and raising questions over enforcement against drunk driving in the Pink City.

The accident took place around 10 pm in the Kharbas Circle area of Patrakar Colony on the city’s outskirts. According to the police, the high-speed Audi first smashed into the outer boundary of the traffic circle, uprooting a portion of it, before going out of control and veering into the service lane instead of the main road.

Audi Plunges Into Service Lane, Crushes 16 People

The service lane had multiple food stalls and dhabas on both sides. The car ploughed through the area, hitting and crushing 16 shopkeepers and customers before crashing into a tree and overturning. The impact was so severe that several food stalls were overturned or broken into pieces, with food items, footwear and belongings scattered across the road.

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: One person has died, and 16 are injured in a hit-and-run case at Khawas Circle.



(Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/2xkhxTvTd6 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2026

Bh ilwara resident Ramesh Bairwa, who worked as a helper at one of the food stalls, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital. Police officials said the condition of the remaining injured persons, who are being treated at different hospitals across the city, is now stable. Three people were discharged after receiving first aid.

Accused Flee Scene, One Detained; Ministers Visit Hospitals

There were four people inside the Audi at the time of the crash. The driver and two others fled the scene, while one accused was taken into custody by the police. The Audi car, which bore a Daman and Diu registration number, has been seized. Police said two of the occupants are from Churu district in Rajasthan, while the other two belong to Renwal in Ajmer district. Based on the interrogation of the detained accused, the identities of the remaining three have been established, and teams have been formed to arrest them.

Following directions from Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar and Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedam visited hospitals to enquire about the condition of the injured. The ministers assured strict action against those responsible. Health Minister Khimsar said all injured persons are receiving the best possible treatment at government expense.

Questions Raised Over Drunk-Driving Enforcement

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said stringent steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, while Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedam reiterated that the accused would face strict action. DCP South Rajarshi Raj confirmed that police teams are actively searching for the absconding accused.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also sent senior officials and family members to hospitals to meet the injured and directed authorities to provide all possible assistance while ensuring tough action against the culprits.