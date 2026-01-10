Iran Continues To Remain On Edge As Tehran Defies Internet Ban, Over 62 Dead: Updates

Iran remains largely disconnected from global communication networks as anti-government protests intensify across the country, with authorities imposing a sweeping internet shutdown to contain unrest that has already left at least 62 people dead, according to activists cited by the Associated Press.

The demonstrations, which have spread rapidly across Iran’s provinces, escalated sharply on Thursday after a call for mass mobilization by exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi. What began as scattered economic protests has now evolved into a nationwide movement challenging the country’s political leadership.

Protests Spread Nationwide After Economic Spark

The unrest first erupted on December 28, 2025, in Tehran’s marketplaces, triggered by soaring inflation, shortages, and the collapse of the national currency. Anger over the rising cost of living quickly spilled beyond the capital, reaching nearly all 31 provinces within days.

Initially focused on economic hardship, demonstrations soon broadened in scope. Students, shopkeepers, workers, and ordinary citizens have taken to the streets, with slogans and demands increasingly reflecting calls for systemic political change rather than short-term economic relief.

Human rights organizations report a growing crackdown by security forces, with more than 2,270 people detained since the protests began.

Inside Iran, the internet shutdown has disrupted daily life and business. The Ministry of Communications confirmed the blackout was ordered by security agencies. International travel has also been affected, with Dubai canceling at least 17 flights to Iran and Turkish Airlines suspending several routes.

Tehran Blames Foreign Hands, Targets Trump

Iranian state media on Friday accused U.S. and Israeli “terrorist agents” of instigating the unrest, a claim swiftly rejected by Washington. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei intensified the rhetoric in a public address, directly attacking U.S. President Donald Trump.

Khamenei described Trump as “arrogant” and claimed his hands were “stained with the blood of Iranians.” He further predicted Trump’s political downfall, urging him to address domestic problems in the United States instead of commenting on Iran.

Taking to X, Khamenei.ir said, "In the 12-Day War, more than a thousand of our country’s citizens were martyred. The US President said he ordered this. So, he confessed that the Iranians’ blood was on his hands. Now he’s saying that he’s on the side of the Iranian nation!"

U.S. Issues Warning As Shutdown Disrupts Travel

The U.S. State Department dismissed Tehran’s accusations, with a spokesperson labeling Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s remarks “delusional” and accusing Iranian leaders of deflecting attention from internal failures, as per AFP.

Trump, responding to the escalating situation, said “Iran is in big trouble” and warned that Washington would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities resorted to lethal violence against protesters. Trump said, as quoted by ANI, "Iran is in big trouble. People are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible... We are watching the situation carefully... If they (governemnt of Iran) start killing people as they have in the past, we will get involved. We will be hitting them hard where it hurts... There have been cases where President Obama totally backed down... Iran treated their people badly and now they are being paid back... We are watching it closely..."