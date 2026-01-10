ABP Live Off The Field: Sunil Gavaskar Fulfils Promise To Jemimah With Viral Song - Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and current women’s team star Jemimah Rodrigues have taken the internet by storm with a delightful musical collaboration.

The veteran commentator and former captain recently fulfilled a long-standing promise to the young batter, leading to a viral video that has charmed fans across the globe.

Story Behind the Song

Gavaskar had earlier vowed to perform a musical jam with Jemimah Rodrigues if she won the Women's ODI World Cup - and he stayed true to his word.

Known for her bubbly personality and guitar skills, Jemimah had invited the legendary opener to join her for a musical session. Gavaskar, who has often expressed his love for old Bollywood melodies, promised to make it happen - and he did not disappoint.

The video captures the duo performing classic Hindi song 'Ye Dost Ham Nahi Todenge' from film Sholay, with Jemimah providing the acoustic accompaniment on her guitar while Gavaskar sings along with surprising grace.

"Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever. This was a special one," Jemimah posted on Instagram.

Watch Video

Gavaskar singing with Jemi post World Cup win promise finally fulfilled🔥plus what a cool guitar😍 pic.twitter.com/eGuklXjRlz — Siya (@siyaagrawal18) January 9, 2026

Jemimah Rodrigues in Womens ODI World Cup

In November 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues played a pivotal role in India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.

Her crowning moment came in the semi-final against Australia, where she played the "innings of her life." Facing a daunting target of 339, Rodrigues smashed a career-best unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, guiding India to the highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODI history.

In the final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Rodrigues contributed a steady 38-run partnership with Shafali Verma, helping India post 298. India eventually won by 52 runs, securing their first-ever global title.