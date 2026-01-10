Sunil Gavaskar and Jemimah Rodrigues collaborated on a musical performance, singing the classic Hindi song 'Ye Dost Ham Nahi Todenge'. Jemimah played the guitar while Sunil sang.
ABP Live Off The Field: Sunil Gavaskar Fulfils Promise To Jemimah With Viral Song - Watch
Gavaskar had earlier vowed to perform a musical jam with Jemimah Rodrigues if she won the Women's ODI World Cup - and he stayed true to his word.
Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar and current women’s team star Jemimah Rodrigues have taken the internet by storm with a delightful musical collaboration.
The veteran commentator and former captain recently fulfilled a long-standing promise to the young batter, leading to a viral video that has charmed fans across the globe.
Story Behind the Song
Known for her bubbly personality and guitar skills, Jemimah had invited the legendary opener to join her for a musical session. Gavaskar, who has often expressed his love for old Bollywood melodies, promised to make it happen - and he did not disappoint.
The video captures the duo performing classic Hindi song 'Ye Dost Ham Nahi Todenge' from film Sholay, with Jemimah providing the acoustic accompaniment on her guitar while Gavaskar sings along with surprising grace.
"Sunil sir kept his promise and we ended up jamming with the coolest Bat-ar ever. This was a special one," Jemimah posted on Instagram.
Watch Video
Gavaskar singing with Jemi post World Cup win promise finally fulfilled🔥plus what a cool guitar😍 pic.twitter.com/eGuklXjRlz— Siya (@siyaagrawal18) January 9, 2026
Jemimah Rodrigues in Womens ODI World Cup
In November 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues played a pivotal role in India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s ODI World Cup triumph.
Her crowning moment came in the semi-final against Australia, where she played the "innings of her life." Facing a daunting target of 339, Rodrigues smashed a career-best unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, guiding India to the highest successful run-chase in Women’s ODI history.
In the final against South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium, Rodrigues contributed a steady 38-run partnership with Shafali Verma, helping India post 298. India eventually won by 52 runs, securing their first-ever global title.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sunil Gavaskar had promised to perform a musical jam with Jemimah Rodrigues if she won the Women's ODI World Cup. He fulfilled this promise after India's victory.
Jemimah Rodrigues played a crucial role in India's maiden Women's ODI World Cup triumph in November 2025. She scored an unbeaten 127 in the semi-final and contributed to the team's score in the final.