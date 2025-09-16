Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentSobhita Dhulipala’s Retro Photoshoot Is The Perfect Mix Of Class And Drama; PICS

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Retro Photoshoot Is The Perfect Mix Of Class And Drama; PICS

Sobhita Dhulipala's recent retro-inspired photoshoot is a perfect blend of elegance, old-world charm, and contemporary styling, making it hard to take our eyes off her.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 16 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Sobhita Dhulipala's recent retro-inspired photoshoot is a perfect blend of elegance, old-world charm, and contemporary styling, making it hard to take our eyes off her.

Sobhita Dhulipala Slays in Retro Look With Blue Saree & Maroon Bandhani Blouse

1/7
Sobhita Dhulipala has once again proved why she’s considered one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. Her recent retro-inspired photoshoot is a perfect blend of elegance, old-world charm, and contemporary styling, making it hard to take our eyes off her.
Sobhita Dhulipala has once again proved why she’s considered one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. Her recent retro-inspired photoshoot is a perfect blend of elegance, old-world charm, and contemporary styling, making it hard to take our eyes off her.
2/7
For the shoot, Sobhita donned a royal blue saree that instantly caught attention with its rich, graceful drape and timeless appeal.
For the shoot, Sobhita donned a royal blue saree that instantly caught attention with its rich, graceful drape and timeless appeal.
3/7
The saree, styled minimally without heavy embellishments, allowed its bold hue to take center stage. It was paired with a contrasting maroon bandhani print blouse, adding a striking pop of traditional artistry to the look.
The saree, styled minimally without heavy embellishments, allowed its bold hue to take center stage. It was paired with a contrasting maroon bandhani print blouse, adding a striking pop of traditional artistry to the look.
4/7
The combination of blue and maroon not only offered a vintage vibe but also reflected Sobhita’s knack for experimenting with unconventional pairings while keeping things classy.
The combination of blue and maroon not only offered a vintage vibe but also reflected Sobhita’s knack for experimenting with unconventional pairings while keeping things classy.
5/7
Her choice of accessories was subtle yet statement-making. Vintage-inspired earrings, soft curls, and dewy makeup with a bold lip color perfectly complemented the retro mood of the photoshoot.
Her choice of accessories was subtle yet statement-making. Vintage-inspired earrings, soft curls, and dewy makeup with a bold lip color perfectly complemented the retro mood of the photoshoot.
6/7
The entire look radiated a nostalgic charm while still feeling fresh and relevant. Sobhita’s fashion sense has always leaned toward experimental elegance — she embraces bold colors, unique textures, and heritage crafts without ever going overboard.
The entire look radiated a nostalgic charm while still feeling fresh and relevant. Sobhita’s fashion sense has always leaned toward experimental elegance — she embraces bold colors, unique textures, and heritage crafts without ever going overboard.
7/7
This look, in particular, showcases how she balances glamour with grace, turning a simple saree-and-blouse pairing into a full-blown fashion moment. (All Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram.)
This look, in particular, showcases how she balances glamour with grace, turning a simple saree-and-blouse pairing into a full-blown fashion moment. (All Image: Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram.)
Published at : 16 Sep 2025 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sobhita Dhulipala Saree Look

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
ICC Rejects Pakistan's Request To Replace Referee Andy Pycroft: Report
Cities
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
Dehradun's Tapkeshwar Temple Flooded With 12 Feet Water, Bridge Washed Away: Watch
Business
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India, US To Resume Trade Talks Today Amid Strained Ties Over Trump's 50% Tariff
India
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Vantara Case: SC On Temple Elephant Row, ‘What’s Wrong If Someone Legally Acquires An Elephant’
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: NEET Aspirant Shot Dead by Cattle Smugglers in Gorakhpur; Tension Grips Village | ABP NEWS
Janhit: PM Modi Sets Development and Anti-Infiltration Agenda for Bihar Elections 2025 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Shimla landslide buries cars, causes massive traffic jam | ABP NEWS
Cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara: Hotels Damaged, Rescue Operations Ongoing | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Opposition criticized by PM Modi for protecting infiltrators ahead of Bihar polls | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Embed widget