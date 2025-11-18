Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld‘He Hates Indian Population’: Eric Trump’s Big Claim Against New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

'He Hates Indian Population': Eric Trump's Big Claim Against New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani

Eric Trump, who serves as Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organisation, reiterated long-standing concerns voiced by conservatives regarding the direction of major US cities.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:52 PM (IST)
Eric Trump, son of US President Donald Trump, has escalated his criticism of New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, claiming that the incoming leader “hates the Indian population.” The allegation was made during a conversation with Fox News commentator Sean Hannity, where Eric Trump argued that major American cities are being reshaped by what he called an aggressive far-left agenda. He insisted that this ideological shift has burdened large corporations and weakened urban governance. He further lamented the decline of New York, arguing it is no longer the “greatest city in the world” due to political choices.

Eric Trump’s Allegation Against Mamdani

In his interview, Eric Trump sharply criticised Mamdani, arguing that the Democratic socialist’s priorities are misaligned with the needs of New York City. He claimed the city now has “a socialist… communist… who wants to nationalise grocery stores and wants to arrest Netanyahu, hates the Jewish people, hates the Indian population.”

He insisted that instead of pursuing what he described as radical ideological goals, the mayor-elect should focus on basic governance issues such as keeping “safe streets, clean streets, reasonable taxes,” emphasising that New York could thrive “without government intervention.”

Eric Trump, who serves as Executive Vice-President of the Trump Organisation, reiterated long-standing concerns voiced by conservatives regarding the direction of major US cities.Trump also connected Mamdani’s politics to broader progressive figures within the Democratic Party, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Revisiting his criticism of Ocasio-Cortez, he referenced her opposition to Amazon’s proposed headquarters in New York. “They were going to bring tens and tens of thousands of high-paying jobs to New York City and she ran them out like absolute dogs, right?” he said.

The remarks have added fresh momentum to ongoing debates over Mamdani’s political positioning, with NRIs and business leaders particularly attentive to his policy proposals and ideological statements.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:44 PM (IST)
United STates Zohran Mamdani Eric Trump Trump On Mamdani
