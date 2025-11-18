Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of India’s most-wanted organised crime fugitives, has been removed from the United States and is being brought back to India, people familiar with the matter said. Anmol is expected to land in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a person aware of the development. Hours earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified the family of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, shot dead in Bandra on 12 October 2024, that Anmol had been removed from American soil.

DHS Confirms Removal In email To Siddique Family

“This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025,” the DHS message stated. Siddique’s family later released a screenshot of the email.

Anmol, a native of Punjab’s Fazilka district, had been on the run after fleeing India on a forged passport. Investigators said he exited the country via Nepal before moving through Dubai and Kenya, eventually reaching the US. His detention in November last year triggered the deportation process that concluded on Tuesday.

NIA Cases Include Murders, Shootings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) lists Anmol among India’s ‘most wanted’ and had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Officials said he faces at least 18 criminal cases, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by three armed assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office building in Bandra East on 12 October.

Anmol is also wanted in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024, suspected to have been orchestrated by the Bishnoi network. His alleged role in the May 2022 killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala remains one of the most significant cases against him, with agencies claiming he coordinated the plot while abroad.