Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCrimeBaba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India

Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India

Anmol, a native of Punjab’s Fazilka district, had been on the run after fleeing India on a forged passport. Investigators said he exited the country via Nepal before moving through Dubai.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:03 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and one of India’s most-wanted organised crime fugitives, has been removed from the United States and is being brought back to India, people familiar with the matter said. Anmol is expected to land in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a person aware of the development. Hours earlier, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notified the family of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique, shot dead in Bandra on 12 October 2024, that Anmol had been removed from American soil.

DHS Confirms Removal In email To Siddique Family

“This email is to inform you that ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States… The offender was removed on November 18, 2025,” the DHS message stated. Siddique’s family later released a screenshot of the email.

Anmol, a native of Punjab’s Fazilka district, had been on the run after fleeing India on a forged passport. Investigators said he exited the country via Nepal before moving through Dubai and Kenya, eventually reaching the US. His detention in November last year triggered the deportation process that concluded on Tuesday.

NIA Cases Include Murders, Shootings

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) lists Anmol among India’s ‘most wanted’ and had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information leading to his arrest. Officials said he faces at least 18 criminal cases, including the conspiracy to murder former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was shot by three armed assailants outside his son Zeeshan’s office building in Bandra East on 12 October.

Anmol is also wanted in the firing outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra home in April 2024, suspected to have been orchestrated by the Bishnoi network. His alleged role in the May 2022 killing of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala remains one of the most significant cases against him, with agencies claiming he coordinated the plot while abroad.

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Baba Siddique Anmol Bishnoi Baba Siddique Murder
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget