Alia Bhatt Serves Major Fashion Goals In Dubai; Pics Go Viral

Alia Bhatt has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest photos from Dubai, reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood’s most adored fashion icons.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 14 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Alia Bhatt has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest photos from Dubai, reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood's most adored fashion icons.

Alia Bhatt Sets Instagram Ablaze With Glamorous Dubai Pics

1/6
Alia Bhatt has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest photos from Dubai, reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood's most adored fashion icons.
Alia Bhatt has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest photos from Dubai, reaffirming her status as one of Bollywood's most adored fashion icons.
2/6
The actress dropped a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, which instantly went viral across social media.
The actress dropped a series of stunning pictures on Instagram, which instantly went viral across social media.
3/6
Sharing the photos with the caption “Dubai thing,” Alia caught the attention of her fans within minutes. Compliments poured in, with many calling her “stunning.”
Sharing the photos with the caption "Dubai thing," Alia caught the attention of her fans within minutes. Compliments poured in, with many calling her "stunning."
4/6
The actress was in Dubai with Ranbir Kapoor for an event, clips of which had also been doing the rounds online.
The actress was in Dubai with Ranbir Kapoor for an event, clips of which had also been doing the rounds online.
5/6
Alia wowed in a vintage Bob Mackie dress, while Ranbir complemented her effortlessly in a blue velvet blazer teamed with a crisp white shirt and black trousers.
Alia wowed in a vintage Bob Mackie dress, while Ranbir complemented her effortlessly in a blue velvet blazer teamed with a crisp white shirt and black trousers.
6/6
Fans are eagerly anticipating Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love and War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. (All Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram.)
Fans are eagerly anticipating Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love and War, starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal. (All Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram.)
Published at : 14 Nov 2025 11:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt

Photo Gallery

View More
