Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsJaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit

Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit

Jaishankar apprised Putin of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. The two leaders also discussed regional and global developments.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 11:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and briefed him on the India-Russia Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi next month. The meeting between Jaishankar and Vladimir Putin comes ahead of the Russian leader’s planned year-end visit to India. President Putin is expected to travel to India around December 5 for annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant engagement in the India-Russia partnership. As preparations intensify for the 23rd annual summit, Jaishankar has been holding a series of high-level discussions in Moscow, including extensive talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and interactions with senior leaders from multiple SCO member states.

Jaishankar and Lavrov held wide-ranging discussions on Monday as both sides prepare for President Putin’s upcoming visit to India for the 23rd annual summit. Earlier, Jaishankar also called on President Putin alongside other heads of delegation of the SCO member states.

President Putin sat down with Jaishankar after meeting representatives of all SCO countries. The earlier meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Oljas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev were also present.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Jaishankar met Mongolia’s Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also thanked Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin for hosting the SCO Heads of Government meeting and expressed appreciation for his hospitality.

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 11:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News India Russia Ties ABP Live PUTIN JAISHANKAR Jaishankar Meets Putin
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
News
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget