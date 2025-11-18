Jaishankar Meets Putin In Moscow, Briefs Him On Next Month’s India-Russia Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and briefed him on the India-Russia Summit scheduled to take place in New Delhi next month. The meeting between Jaishankar and Vladimir Putin comes ahead of the Russian leader’s planned year-end visit to India. President Putin is expected to travel to India around December 5 for annual summit talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking a significant engagement in the India-Russia partnership. As preparations intensify for the 23rd annual summit, Jaishankar has been holding a series of high-level discussions in Moscow, including extensive talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and interactions with senior leaders from multiple SCO member states.

Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today.



Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi.



Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments.



Deeply value his… pic.twitter.com/2cUdIQVrrj — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 18, 2025

Jaishankar and Lavrov held wide-ranging discussions on Monday as both sides prepare for President Putin’s upcoming visit to India for the 23rd annual summit. Earlier, Jaishankar also called on President Putin alongside other heads of delegation of the SCO member states.

President Putin sat down with Jaishankar after meeting representatives of all SCO countries. The earlier meeting was attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, and Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Oljas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan. Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev were also present.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, Jaishankar met Mongolia’s Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

He also thanked Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin for hosting the SCO Heads of Government meeting and expressed appreciation for his hospitality.