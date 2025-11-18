Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case

ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case

Faridabad Terror Plot: These firms Siddiqui own cut across education, software, financial services and energy, with most sharing a single registered address, Al-Falah House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 09:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in a money laundering case. Earlier today, the ED had conducted raids at 25 locations linked to Al Falah University, seizing documents and digital evidence. The agency is also probing whether the alleged illicit funds were diverted for terror-related activities.

Who Is Javed Ahmad Siddiqui?

Siddiqui, born in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, is closely tied to a network of nine companies operating under or connected to the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, the governing body behind Al-Falah University. These firms cut across education, software, financial services and energy, with most sharing a single registered address, Al-Falah House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, a detail now viewed as a potential red flag by investigators.

The 9 Firms Include:

Al-Falah Investment (the first, formed in 1992); Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation (where Saeed, Shakeel and others allegedly worked and met to plan a possible 32-car serial bomb attack); Al-Falah Developers Pvt Ltd; Al-Falah Industrial Research Foundation; Al-Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd; MJH Developers Pvt Ltd; Al-Falah Software Pvt Ltd; Al-Falah Energies Pvt Ltd; and Tarbia Education Foundation.

Most of these entities remained active until 2019 before shutting down or becoming dormant. The exception is the Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation, which began in 1997 as an engineering college and now occupies a 78-acre campus. The same Jamia Nagar building also houses the Al-Falah Charitable Trust off

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget