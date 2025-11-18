ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Al Falah University chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui in a money laundering case. Earlier today, the ED had conducted raids at 25 locations linked to Al Falah University, seizing documents and digital evidence. The agency is also probing whether the alleged illicit funds were diverted for terror-related activities.

Who Is Javed Ahmad Siddiqui?

Siddiqui, born in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, is closely tied to a network of nine companies operating under or connected to the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, the governing body behind Al-Falah University. These firms cut across education, software, financial services and energy, with most sharing a single registered address, Al-Falah House in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, a detail now viewed as a potential red flag by investigators.

The 9 Firms Include:

Al-Falah Investment (the first, formed in 1992); Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation (where Saeed, Shakeel and others allegedly worked and met to plan a possible 32-car serial bomb attack); Al-Falah Developers Pvt Ltd; Al-Falah Industrial Research Foundation; Al-Falah Education Service Pvt Ltd; MJH Developers Pvt Ltd; Al-Falah Software Pvt Ltd; Al-Falah Energies Pvt Ltd; and Tarbia Education Foundation.

Most of these entities remained active until 2019 before shutting down or becoming dormant. The exception is the Al-Falah Medical Research Foundation, which began in 1997 as an engineering college and now occupies a 78-acre campus. The same Jamia Nagar building also houses the Al-Falah Charitable Trust off