Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsDelhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot

Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot

Following the 10 November Red Fort explosion, multiple doctors associated with Al Falah Medical College, including Shaheen and Muzammil, have been arrested.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A newly surfaced photograph has revealed Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, purchasing a brand-new Maruti Brezza, one of several vehicles allegedly being readied to transport explosives. Investigators probing what they describe as a “white-collar” terror network say the suspects were preparing multiple car blasts across various cities, with several vehicles already recovered. The Brezza was found parked at Al Falah University, where police seized a massive cache of explosives just hours before the Delhi blast.

'Cars Used For Multi-City Blast Plot'

A Krinkov rifle was also recovered from a Maruti Suzuki at Al Falah University, and the vehicle was reported to belong to Shaheen. The newly emerged photograph shows Shaheen, along with Muzammil Shakeel, also arrested from the university, receiving the keys and documents for the Brezza, apparently at a showroom. The vehicle was purchased and registered in Haryana on 25 September.

Doctors Linked To Al Falah Under Scanner

Following the 10 November Red Fort explosion, multiple doctors associated with Al Falah Medical College, including Shaheen and Muzammil, have been arrested. The blast involved a car packed with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), driven by Dr Umar, which detonated near the Red Fort, killing 14 people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading an extensive investigation in coordination with police forces across multiple states.

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 04:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Blast Faridabad Terror Plot Delhi Blast Probe
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Cities
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Delhi Courts, Schools Receive Bomb Threat; All Evacuated
Cities
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
Is GRAP-4 Implemented In Delhi-NCR? Govt Reacts To False Reports
India
Delhi Blast: Key Suspect Withdrew From Suicide Plot, Citing ‘Islam Forbids It’
Delhi Blast: Key Suspect Withdrew From Suicide Plot, Citing ‘Islam Forbids It’
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget