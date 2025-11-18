Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A newly surfaced photograph has revealed Dr Shaheen Shahid, arrested in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast, purchasing a brand-new Maruti Brezza, one of several vehicles allegedly being readied to transport explosives. Investigators probing what they describe as a “white-collar” terror network say the suspects were preparing multiple car blasts across various cities, with several vehicles already recovered. The Brezza was found parked at Al Falah University, where police seized a massive cache of explosives just hours before the Delhi blast.

'Cars Used For Multi-City Blast Plot'

A Krinkov rifle was also recovered from a Maruti Suzuki at Al Falah University, and the vehicle was reported to belong to Shaheen. The newly emerged photograph shows Shaheen, along with Muzammil Shakeel, also arrested from the university, receiving the keys and documents for the Brezza, apparently at a showroom. The vehicle was purchased and registered in Haryana on 25 September.

Doctors Linked To Al Falah Under Scanner

Following the 10 November Red Fort explosion, multiple doctors associated with Al Falah Medical College, including Shaheen and Muzammil, have been arrested. The blast involved a car packed with improvised explosive devices (IEDs), driven by Dr Umar, which detonated near the Red Fort, killing 14 people. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is leading an extensive investigation in coordination with police forces across multiple states.