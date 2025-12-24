Fire In Double-Decker Bus On Agra–Lucknow Expressway, Passengers Jump Out To Save Lives

A moving double-decker bus caught fire on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Sirsaganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Wednesday. Panic broke out as passengers jumped out of the bus to save their lives. The bus was travelling from Ajmer to Nepal.

Sirsaganj Circle Officer Anivesh Kumar Singh said the incident occurred near milestone number 76 at Kathphori Cut in Firozabad district. A rear tyre of the double-decker bus burst while it was in motion, triggering a short circuit that led to the fire. Passengers onboard managed to jump out in time to escape unharmed.

Sparks Turn Into Massive Blaze

According to police, sparks began flying after the rear tyre burst, which quickly escalated into a massive fire in the lower portion of the bus. As flames spread rapidly, chaos broke out inside the vehicle. The driver immediately pulled the bus over to the side of the expressway, following which passengers started jumping out through the windows. Within minutes, the bus was engulfed in flames.

The bus was carrying 56 passengers, including 12 children. While all passengers were safely evacuated, luggage stored in the bus compartment was completely gutted, though some belongings were retrieved.

Fire Brought Under Control After One Hour

Firozabad Fire Officer Satyendra Pandey said fire tenders from Shikohabad and Sirsaganj fire stations, along with additional units from Karhal in Mainpuri, were rushed to the spot. After nearly an hour-long effort, the fire was brought under control. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Circle Officer Anivesh Kumar Singh said arrangements were made through the Shikohabad depot to send the stranded passengers to their destination safely. All passengers were later transported in an alternative bus.