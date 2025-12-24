Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A fresh release of documents tied to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation has once again pulled US President Donald Trump into the public conversation, reopening debates about his past association with the disgraced financier and fuelling renewed political scrutiny. The files, made public by the United States Department of Justice, span tens of thousands of pages and contain a mix of internal emails, flight manifests, handwritten notes and contested material that officials caution may include “untrue and sensationalist” claims.

Although Trump has not been charged or accused of any crime in connection with Epstein, the disclosures raise troubling questions and challenge earlier public narratives. Below are five key takeaways from the latest tranche of documents that have captured attention across the political spectrum.

Frequent travel on Epstein’s private jet surprises investigators

One of the most striking revelations comes from an internal email dated January 2020, written by a Manhattan federal prosecutor. According to the message, Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, a figure described as “many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)”.

The email was circulated internally for “situational awareness”, indicating that even investigators were taken aback by how often Trump appeared in the flight records during that period.

Ghislaine Maxwell and unidentified women listed on several flights

The same correspondence notes that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who was later convicted of sex trafficking, was present on at least four of those flights.

One 1993 journey stands out: the passenger list reportedly included only Epstein, Trump and a 20-year-old woman, whose identity remains redacted. On two other flights, women who were later described as potential witnesses in the Maxwell case were also onboard, according to the records.

Flight logs challenge Trump’s public denials

For years, Trump has maintained that he never travelled on Epstein’s plane. The newly released flight manifests directly contradict that claim, repeatedly listing him as a passenger.

Some of the documents also indicate that his then-wife, Marla Maples, and his children accompanied him on certain trips. While the records do not allege any criminal behaviour, they undermine Trump’s long-standing assertions about the limited nature of his ties with Epstein.

Unverified FBI file references a rape allegation

Among the more sensitive materials is an FBI case file from October 2020 that mentions a rape allegation involving Trump. Names and identifying details in the document have been heavily redacted.

The file recounts a limousine driver’s recollection of a “very concerning” phone call during a 1995 drive to an airport, during which Trump allegedly repeatedly mentioned “Jeffrey” and referred to “abusing some girl”. The document goes on to cite an unnamed individual who allegedly stated, “he raped me”, and further claims that “Donald J. Trump had raped her along with Jeffrey Epstein”.

Another line suggests the alleged incident occurred after the individual was taken to a “fancy hotel or building”. The Justice Department has not verified these claims, and the file itself does not constitute a formal accusation or charge.

Controversial handwritten letter raises fresh questions

Perhaps the most inflammatory item in the release is a crude handwritten letter attributed to Epstein and addressed to Larry Nassar, the former Team USA gymnastics doctor and convicted sex offender.

The note, said to have been written shortly before Epstein’s death in August 2019, includes the line: “Our president shares our love of young, nubile girls.” It also makes sexually explicit remarks about a president who liked to “grab snatch”.

Trump is not named in the letter, but he was serving as president at the time. The DOJ has stressed that the document is unverified, pointing to irregularities in the envelope, postmark and return address. The FBI sent the letter for handwriting analysis, but no public findings on its authenticity have been released.

The letter appeared publicly for the first time in the latest release, known as Data Set 8, although it had been mentioned in earlier reports. Confusion deepened when Data Set 8 briefly disappeared from the DOJ website and was later reposted, with several pages, including the letter, initially missing before reappearing under different file numbers.

The Justice Department has not offered an explanation for these changes, adding to criticism from lawmakers and observers who argue that the Epstein disclosures have been inconsistently handled.

Official stance: no criminal allegations against Trump

Trump has consistently denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein’s crimes, stating that their relationship ended in the mid-2000s. In response to the broader document release, the Justice Department has reiterated that Trump faces no criminal allegations in the Epstein case.

Officials have also emphasised that some materials in the files include false or unsubstantiated claims submitted to the FBI ahead of the 2020 election, urging the public to treat certain disclosures with caution.

As the documents continue to be scrutinised, the revelations have reignited debate over transparency, accountability and the lingering shadow cast by one of the most notorious criminal cases in recent US history.