Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWatch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2

Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2

ISRO began the countdown for LVM3-M6 ('Baahubali') on Tuesday to facilitate launch of 6,100-kg BlueBird Block-2—the heaviest satellite ever placed in LEO by India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-M6 rocket), commonly known as 'Baahubali' from Sriharikota on Wednesday. The ISRO formally commenced the 24-hour countdown for one of its most consequential missions yet on Tuesday. The launch took off as scheduled at 8:54 a.m. IST from the second launch pad. With this, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, marking a new milestone in India’s spaceflight capabilities.

Heaviest Payload Ever For An Indian Rocket

BlueBird Block-2 weighs approximately 6,100 kilograms, making it the heaviest satellite ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit by an Indian launch vehicle. This feat surpasses ISRO’s previous record set in November 2024, when the LVM3-M5 mission successfully carried the 4,400-kilogram CMS-03 communication satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The ability to handle such a massive payload underscores the growing maturity of the LVM3 platform. The mission further demonstrates ISRO’s readiness to meet the demands of international commercial clients seeking reliable heavy-lift launch solutions.

A Mission Driven By Commercial Collaboration

The launch is being executed under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and U.S.-based satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile. BlueBird Block-2 is designed to deliver high-speed cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones, removing the need for specialised ground equipment or terminals.

This direct-to-mobile technology is expected to play a transformative role in expanding connectivity to remote and underserved regions across the globe, making the mission a key step forward in next-generation satellite communications.

LVM3: The Vision For Global Connectivity

Also known as GSLV Mk III, the LVM3 stands 43.5 metres tall and features a three-stage configuration consisting of two solid S200 strap-on boosters, a liquid-fuelled core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage. Around 15 minutes after liftoff, the rocket is expected to inject BlueBird Block-2 into its intended orbit, approximately 600 kilometres above Earth.

Once deployed, the satellite will become part of AST SpaceMobile’s expanding constellation aimed at enabling direct-to-mobile 4G and 5G services, including voice calls, messaging, video streaming, and data connectivity. With a massive 223-square-metre phased array antenna, BlueBird Block-2 will be the largest commercial communications satellite ever positioned in Low Earth Orbit.

AST SpaceMobile had previously launched five satellites—BlueBird 1 through 5—in September 2024, achieving continuous coverage across the United States and select international markets. The company plans further expansion, partnering with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide.

For ISRO, the LVM3-M6 mission represents not only a technical achievement but also a strategic leap in cementing India’s role as a dependable player in the competitive global commercial launch market.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
ISRO
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
'We Don’t Want Bitter Ties': Yunus Works Personally To Mend Bangladesh–India Relations
World
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
Rape Allegation Reference, Jet Trips, Secret Notes: Inside The Epstein Files’ Explosive Trump Mentions
News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
India
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget