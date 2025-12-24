Watch | ISRO’s ‘Baahubali’ LVM3 Lifts Off With Heaviest-Ever Satellite BlueBird Block-2

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched the Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM3-M6 rocket), commonly known as 'Baahubali' from Sriharikota on Wednesday. The ISRO formally commenced the 24-hour countdown for one of its most consequential missions yet on Tuesday. The launch took off as scheduled at 8:54 a.m. IST from the second launch pad. With this, LVM3-M6 will place the BlueBird Block-2 satellite into Low Earth Orbit, marking a new milestone in India’s spaceflight capabilities.

Heaviest Payload Ever For An Indian Rocket

BlueBird Block-2 weighs approximately 6,100 kilograms, making it the heaviest satellite ever deployed into Low Earth Orbit by an Indian launch vehicle. This feat surpasses ISRO’s previous record set in November 2024, when the LVM3-M5 mission successfully carried the 4,400-kilogram CMS-03 communication satellite into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

The ability to handle such a massive payload underscores the growing maturity of the LVM3 platform. The mission further demonstrates ISRO’s readiness to meet the demands of international commercial clients seeking reliable heavy-lift launch solutions.

A Mission Driven By Commercial Collaboration

The launch is being executed under a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), ISRO’s commercial arm, and U.S.-based satellite communications company AST SpaceMobile. BlueBird Block-2 is designed to deliver high-speed cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones, removing the need for specialised ground equipment or terminals.

This direct-to-mobile technology is expected to play a transformative role in expanding connectivity to remote and underserved regions across the globe, making the mission a key step forward in next-generation satellite communications.

LVM3: The Vision For Global Connectivity

Also known as GSLV Mk III, the LVM3 stands 43.5 metres tall and features a three-stage configuration consisting of two solid S200 strap-on boosters, a liquid-fuelled core stage, and a cryogenic upper stage. Around 15 minutes after liftoff, the rocket is expected to inject BlueBird Block-2 into its intended orbit, approximately 600 kilometres above Earth.

Once deployed, the satellite will become part of AST SpaceMobile’s expanding constellation aimed at enabling direct-to-mobile 4G and 5G services, including voice calls, messaging, video streaming, and data connectivity. With a massive 223-square-metre phased array antenna, BlueBird Block-2 will be the largest commercial communications satellite ever positioned in Low Earth Orbit.

AST SpaceMobile had previously launched five satellites—BlueBird 1 through 5—in September 2024, achieving continuous coverage across the United States and select international markets. The company plans further expansion, partnering with more than 50 mobile network operators worldwide.

For ISRO, the LVM3-M6 mission represents not only a technical achievement but also a strategic leap in cementing India’s role as a dependable player in the competitive global commercial launch market.