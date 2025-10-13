Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sanya Malhotra's Photo Dump From Manish Malhotra's Bash Are Everything

Sanya Malhotra’s Photo Dump From Manish Malhotra’s Bash Are Everything

Actress Sanya Malhotra attended Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash in Mumbai, which has become a Bollywood tradition.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 09:10 PM (IST)
Actress Sanya Malhotra attended Manish Malhotra’s annual Diwali bash in Mumbai, which has become a Bollywood tradition.

Sanya shared glimpses of the star-studded celebration on her Instagram, delighting fans with her festive look.

1/8
The event brought together the biggest names in the industry, turning the designer’s residence into a glamorous red carpet affair.
The event brought together the biggest names in the industry, turning the designer’s residence into a glamorous red carpet affair.
2/8
She wore a mermaid-cut pastel pink lehenga paired with a strapless embellished blouse featuring intricate embroidery and pink pearl detailing.
She wore a mermaid-cut pastel pink lehenga paired with a strapless embellished blouse featuring intricate embroidery and pink pearl detailing.
3/8
A sheer dupatta draped over one shoulder added drama to her elegant ensemble.
A sheer dupatta draped over one shoulder added drama to her elegant ensemble.
4/8
Sanya accessorised with an emerald green statement necklace and matching earrings, adding a pop of color to her pastel outfit.
Sanya accessorised with an emerald green statement necklace and matching earrings, adding a pop of color to her pastel outfit.
5/8
Her hair was styled in a neat bun, complemented by soft glam makeup with pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, and subtle shimmer.
Her hair was styled in a neat bun, complemented by soft glam makeup with pink eyeshadow, glossy lips, and subtle shimmer.
6/8
She captioned her post, “Diwali glow in Manish Malhotra,” highlighting her radiant festive look.
She captioned her post, “Diwali glow in Manish Malhotra,” highlighting her radiant festive look.
7/8
Sanya shared selfies with several celebrities at the bash, including host Manish Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhay Verma, Aakriti Ahuja, and Kusha Kapila.
Sanya shared selfies with several celebrities at the bash, including host Manish Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhay Verma, Aakriti Ahuja, and Kusha Kapila.
8/8
Other snaps featured her posing with singer Jonita Gandhi and actor Rohit Saraf, her co-star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. (All Images: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_)
Other snaps featured her posing with singer Jonita Gandhi and actor Rohit Saraf, her co-star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. (All Images: Instagram/sanyamalhotra_)
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 09:10 PM (IST)
Sanya Malhotra

Photo Gallery

Embed widget