2017 Vs Now: How Much Richer Are BMC Candidates Since Last Mumbai Civic Polls?

Several high-profile contenders in the upcoming Mumbai civic elections have reported a dramatic surge in their personal wealth since 2017, according to affidavits uploaded by the State Election Commission.

Around 1,700 candidates are contesting the 227-ward Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled for January 15.

Who Earned How Much?

Former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, contesting from Lower Parel (Ward 199) as a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, has declared total assets of Rs 5.26 crore, marking a 226% jump from Rs 1.61 crore in 2017. Pednekar, who served as mayor from 2019 to 2022, reported Rs 4.69 crore in immovable assets and Rs 57 lakh in movable assets.

Another notable spike was recorded by Samadhan Sarvankar of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Seeking a second term, Sarvankar, son of former MLA Sada Sarvankar, has declared assets worth Rs 46.59 crore, up 394% from Rs 9.43 crore in 2017. His affidavit lists Rs 40.59 crore in immovable properties.

Former MLA Yamini Jadhav, contesting from Mazagaon (Ward 209), has declared assets worth Rs 14.57 crore, including Rs 11.28 crore in immovable properties. During the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, she had declared assets of Rs 10.10 crore along with loans amounting to Rs 52 lakh.

Arun Gawali's Daughter Has Assets Worth Rs 7.26 crore

From the Byculla-Agripada belt, Geeta Gawali, daughter of gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawali, has reported assets of Rs 7.26 crore, more than double her Rs 3.38 crore declaration in 2019. Her sister Yogita Gawali, making her civic poll debut from Ward 207, has declared assets worth Rs 3.65 crore.

Former corporator Neil Somaiya, son of BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, has shown a 400% increase in assets -- from Rs 1.99 crore in 2017 to Rs 9.89 crore now. His declaration includes Rs 5.72 crore in movable and Rs 4.16 crore in immovable assets.

Among other BJP leaders, Prabhakar Shinde has declared assets of Rs 17.63 crore, a 48% rise from Rs 11.9 crore in 2017.

Former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Sachin Padwal, contesting from Sewri (Ward 206), has reported assets of Rs 5.4 crore, up from Rs 65.06 lakh nine years ago -- an increase of over 700%.

Meanwhile, Tejasvini Ghosalkar, who recently switched from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the BJP and is contesting from Ward 2 in Dahisar, has declared assets of Rs 5.15 crore, compared to Rs 25.82 lakh in 2017.

Congress candidate Sheetal Mhatre, contesting from Ward 1 in Dahisar, has reported total assets of Rs 4.27 crore, up from Rs 17.29 lakh in the previous civic polls.

The affidavits also include that of former deputy mayor Babubhai Bhavanji, whose nomination was later rejected. He declared assets of Rs 31.44 crore, a sharp rise from Rs 8.23 lakh in 2017.

The December 30 deadline for filing nominations has passed, though affidavits of some candidates were yet to be published on the BMC website as of late Wednesday. The SEC has also uploaded documents of candidates who either withdrew from the race or whose nominations were rejected during scrutiny.