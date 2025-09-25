Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentRishab & Pragathi Shetty Offer Prayers For Kantara: Chapter 1’s Box Office Triumph; PICS

Rishab & Pragathi Shetty Offer Prayers For Kantara: Chapter 1’s Box Office Triumph; PICS

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Following the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, fans have eagerly awaited the prequel.
Rishab Shetty’s highly anticipated Kantara: Chapter 1, produced by Hombale Films, is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the year. Following the phenomenal success of Kantara in 2022, fans have eagerly awaited the prequel.
The recently unveiled trailer not only met expectations but exceeded them, delivering spine-chilling moments and visually stunning sequences.
The recently unveiled trailer not only met expectations but exceeded them, delivering spine-chilling moments and visually stunning sequences.
Making history, the trailer amassed over 107 million views and 3.4 million likes within just 24 hours.
Making history, the trailer amassed over 107 million views and 3.4 million likes within just 24 hours.
To mark the trailer’s success and seek blessings for the film’s release, Rishab Shetty, accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, visited the revered Kollur Mookambika Temple.
To mark the trailer’s success and seek blessings for the film’s release, Rishab Shetty, accompanied by his wife Pragathi Shetty, visited the revered Kollur Mookambika Temple.
The couple offered special prayers, seeking divine blessings for the film’s success.
The couple offered special prayers, seeking divine blessings for the film’s success.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious projects to date. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have contributed to shaping the film’s immersive visual and emotional storytelling.
Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films’ most ambitious projects to date. The creative team includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have contributed to shaping the film’s immersive visual and emotional storytelling.
The film features an extensive war sequence curated with both national and international specialists. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
The film features an extensive war sequence curated with both national and international specialists. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 25 Sep 2025 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kantara Rishab Sheety

